Dwayne Johnson has shared some new details about Hobbs and Shaw 2. The sequel was recently confirmed by the wrestler-turned-actor and is in the early stages of development. Now, in a recent Instagram live video, the Rock revealed that Fast & Furious franchise writer Chris Morgan will be returning to pen the screenplay. Additionally, Johnson teased some of the new characters that will be brought into the franchise.

During the recent period of self-isolation and social distancing, Dwayne Johnson has been doing Q&A sessions with fans on Instagram. Recently, the subject of Hobbs & Shaw 2 once again came up and the actor shared some new details about the project. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Chris Morgan, of course, will write again, Seven Bucks Productions will produce again. We created a lot of great characters, from Vanessa Kirby's character to Idris Elba, and Eiza Gonzalez. And now in this next installment we have a few more surprises and great characters to create. Not characters that Hobbs can just kick the s*** out of, because that's boring, but characters I think that you guys are gonna fall in love with. Villains, anti-heroes, and heroes all across the board."

Hobbs & Shaw served as the first spin-off in the Fast & Furious franchise. It centered on Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, who originally made his debut in Fast Five. Hobbs teamed up with Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, who started as a villain introduced in Fast & Furious 6, who has since tried to make something of a hero turn. As Johnson points out, Vanessa Kirby as introduced as Shaw's sister, Hattie, who is expected to return. Idris Elba's Brixton was seemingly done for at the end of the movie, but a return can't be ruled out in this franchise.

As for Chris Morgan, he started writing the franchise with Toky Drift and became a major part of turning the series into the massive money-maker it has become. Morgan focused on Hobbs & Shaw, as opposed to F9 and that proved to be a good decision, as the spin-off grossed a very impressive $760 million worldwide, which was one of the highest box office totals for a movie not produced by Disney in 2019. With that, a sequel always seemed inevitable and it makes every bit of sense for Morgan to come back and lend his talents.

Things are up in the air right now, so it's hard to say when the sequel could get underway. Dwayne Johnson is gearing up to film Black Adam, his long-gestating DC Comics adaptation, which will shoot later this year once things return to some semblance of normalcy. In the meantime, F9 is set to arrive in April 2021, after being delayed a full year. Universal Pictures already has plans for Fast & Furious 10, as well as a female-led spin-off. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.