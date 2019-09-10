Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, available on Digital on October 15, 2019, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on November 5, 2019, amps up the high-stakes action and sharp-edged humor like never before, taking fans down an exhilarating new road.

Unforgettable franchise favorites Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson; Skyscraper, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham; The Meg, Spy) forge an unlikely partnership that provides fresh insight into their backstories. Johnson and Statham's "sheer movie star charisma" (Scott Mendelson, Forbes) take the action, spectacle, thrills and humor to a new level and have already earned the film more than $680 million at the global box office.

Hobbs & Shaw features over 80 minutes* of never-before-seen bonus content including an alternate opening, deleted and extended scenes and several featurettes with the filmmakers and cast that take fans further into the thrilling story. A hit with audiences, Hobbs & Shaw earned an "A-" CinemaScore and is "the most exciting movie of the year" (Shawn Edwards, FOX-TV), with non-stop action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

For years, hulking lawman Luke Hobbs and lawless outcast Deckard Shaw have traded smack talk and body blows. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton Lorr (Idris Elba; Thor: Ragnarok, The Dark Tower) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, Hobbs and Shaw must partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Joining the cast as Shaw's sister Hattie, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible-Fallout, The Crown) "is convincing as a woman who can take care of herself" (Rafer Guzman, Newsday). Directed by David Leitch from a story by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan and a screenplay by Morgan and Drew Pearce (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3), Hobbs & Shaw is produced by Johnson, Statham, Morgan and Hiram Garcia (Skyscraper, Rampage).

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL

• ALTERNATE OPENING*

• DELETED/EXTENDED/ALTERNATE SCENES

• JOHNSON & STATHAM: HOBBS & SHAW - Why this film duo works so well together on and off the set.

• PROGRESS OF A FIGHT SCENE WITH DIRECTOR DAVID LEITCH - From script, to storyboard, to finally arriving on set and working with cast and crew, this piece will illustrate the progression of fight scenes from concept to execution.

• PRACTICAL ACTION - Any film featuring Jason Statham or Dwayne Johnson is sure to be action packed and feature some over-the-top fight scenes. For the film, each fight sequence was carefully choreographed and shot ahead of time for the actors to use in training and ultimately in shooting the scene.

• THE BAD GUY* - Fans can explore what makes the ultimate baddie, as well as Brixton's backstory, casting Idris Elba, special effects for his cyber features and what makes him tick.

• THE SISTER* - This piece will highlight Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw - she may be Deckard Shaw's little sister, but don't be fooled, she's equally capable of kicking just as much ass as he does.

• HOBBS' FAMILY TREE* - This character piece will highlight the extended family of the Hobbs heroes. From Hobbs' daughter, mother and brothers, take a high-energy, behind-the-scenes look at their time on set.

• THE MATRIARCH* - With her brief appearance in HOBBS & SHAW, audiences are reminded of the matriarchal might of Helen Mirren as mother Shaw. This piece will feature Mirren in her return to the role.

• NEW FRIENDS - Featuring hilarious moments with the cameos featured in the film, this piece will showcase some of the best moments from their days on set.

• ELEVATOR ACTION* - The elevator scene in the trailer - yes, you know the one. This is just one of the crazy stunts in the film - now fans can see how it was done.

• STUNT SHOW AND TELL* - Along with film clips and stunt vis, this firsthand look at some of the key sequences in the film will peel back the layers of the stunt process.

• KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY: A CONVERSATION WITH ROMAN AND DWAYNE* - In this intimate conversation, Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson discuss their personal relationship, coming from a long lineage of wrestlers, and what it's like to be working side by side on a project so close to Johnson's heart.

• BLIND FURY* - Dwayne reveals the inspiration behind one of the film's key scenes - his grandfather!

• DWAYNE AND HOBBS: LOVE AT FIRST BITE* - We know how important family is to Dwayne Johnson, and his French Bulldog Hobbs is no exception. In this fun piece, fans can learn more about Dwayne and man's best friend.

• FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR DAVID LEITCH

Hobbs & Shaw will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack (4K Ultra HD+ Blu-rayTM + Digital Code). 4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for 4X sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio. Hobbs & Shaw 4K Ultra HD is available with HDR10+™, providing a premium HDR picture quality. HDR10+ transforms your movie watching experience with incredible brightness and contrast for each scene, delivering brighter brights and deepest darks. this announcement comes direct from Universal Pictures.