Hobbs & Shaw took the number one spot at this weekend's box office after earning $60.8 million domestically. The Fast and Furious spin-off came in a bit lower than originally thought, but it made a massive $181 million globally. With that being said, the movie still hasn't opened in China and South Korea, which are two of the franchise's biggest markets. With a budget reportedly around $180 million, Hobbs & Shaw is going to need the global boost later this month.

Disney's The Lion King was easily able to take the second position this weekend after bringing in $38.2 million. While the remake has been criticized by fans and animators who worked on the 1994 animated original, it is still making a killing at the box office and has crossed the $1 billion mark globally. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took number three after bringing in $20 million in its second weekend in theaters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended up at number four at the box office this weekend after falling to $7.7 million, which is a far cry from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's earnings. The Sony and Marvel Studios project also recently crossed the $1 billion mark. Toy Story 4 took the fifth spot after earning $7.1 million. To date, the animated sequel has made $959.2 million and is creeping towards the $1 billion mark, which it should do before the end of summer.

Danny Boyle's Yesterday took the sixth spot this weekend after bringing in $2.44 million. To date, the movie has made over $118 million globally. Coming in at number seven is The Farewell, which was able to pull in $2.42 million. The summer box office slump continues, even with the debut of Hobbs & Shaw after many thought it would end up doing a lot better at its end of the summer debut.

Horror movie Crawl took the eighth spot at the box office this weekend after earning $2.1 million, while Disney's Aladdin remake took the ninth spot with $2 million. The remake has also crossed the $1 billion mark and is doing major business for Disney, along with The Lion King remake. Closing out the weekend at number ten is Annabelle Comes Home, which was able to come in far behind the rest of the top ten with $875 thousand. The difference between number nine and ten this weekend is pretty huge, especially for the summer. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

