Summer is coming to a close, and most of the major Hollywood releases have already come and gone. Hobbs & Shaw hit big last weekend, and managed to stay in the number one spot for its second straight weekend in a row. This comes despite facing off with six new movies, all in wide release. Of those films debuting at the box office, it was Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark that brought in the biggest audience.

It was said early on that while Hobbs & Shaw wouldn't make nearly as much as recent installments of the Fast and Furious franchise on its opening weekend, it would have strong box office legs as August played into September. That is proving true, with the spin-off experiencing a decent drop of just -51%, bringing in an estimated $25.4 million for its second weekend in theaters. So far, the movie has pulled in $108.5 million in the States, with the movie still set to open in some of the franchise's biggest markets.

Overseas, Hobbs & Shaw managed to rack up a decent $60.8 million, bringing its international total to $224.1 million. On a global scale, the movie now has $332 million to its name in total, proving that there is still a lot of gas left in the tank for the Fast & Furious saga, even when there's no sight of Vin Diesel or Michelle Rodriguez at all. Hobbs & Shaw opened in 5 new markets heading into the weekend, pulling in $6.9 million in France, $2.6 million in Italy and $1.6 million in Belgium. The movie won't open in Korea until next weekend, on August 14. And it won't hit China, a market with a ravenous appetite for Fast and Furious movies, until later in the month, on August 23.

Coming from Lionsgate, the Guillermo Del Toro produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark brought in $20.8 million, sliding it into the second weekend slot. The thriller topped industry expectation, with the $25 million production well on its way to earning all of its money back. Audiences were lukewarm on the family friendly horror flick, giving it just a 'C' Cinemascore.

Despite taking a massive drop in sales during it's third quarter, Disney is still racking in the cash with its photo-realistic adaptation of The Lion King. The movie is at number 3, taking in another $20 million for a domestic take that now stands at $473 in its fourth weekend of release. The movie just now opened in Japan, where it debuted in second place with $9.3 million. Internationally, the movie has eaten up $861.5 million in ticket sales. On a global scale, it stands at $1.334 billion, and has now topped Beauty and the Beast as the highest grossing live-action adaptations of a Disney animated classic. Depending on how you look at the making of the movie, which was created inside a computer aside from one single real world shot, this is now also the highest grossing animated movie, topping Frozen, which stands at $1.276 billion. But people are still arguing about what to call The Lion King, so Frozen isn't necessarily giving up its crown just yet.

Coming in at number four is Paramount's live-action adaptation of the popular kids show Dora The Explorer, with Dora and the Lost City of Gold, swinging in at $17 million. It has been faring better with audiences than Scary Stories, receiving an 'A' Cinemascore. Rounding out this weekend's top 5 is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is also proving to have legs at the box office. The movie is in its third weekend at theaters and has brought in an additional $11.6 million for a domestic total of just over $100 million.

Of the other newcomers that opened this weekend, The Art of Racing in the Rain managed to slide into the number six spot with $8.1 million, and The Kitchen waddled in behind, with just $5.5 in its first frame. The DC/Vertigo comics adaptation of women who take on the Irish mob has been getting very bad reviews, and will likely disappear in its second weekend completely. Rounding out the top 10 is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which adds an additional $5.3 million to its $370.9 statewide total. Toy Story 4 is at number nine, with another $4.4 million, bringing its domestic cume to $419 million. And in a surprise turn, The BTS concert film Bring the Soul: The Movie actually managed to crack into the top ten in the final spot with $2.29 million.

There are only a handful of big releases still to come this summer. Next weekend, Angry Birds Movie 2 gets an early start in terms of wide releases opening on August 14. And with great reviews heading into Friday, it should be able to steal the top spot away from Hobbs & Shaw as that action movie enters its third weekend. Opening two days later on August 16 is the shark sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, the Bruce Springsteen drama Blinded By the Light and the R-rated kiddie comedy Good Boys. Also opening is Where'd You Go Bernadette. This update comes from Box Office Mojo.

