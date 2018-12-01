Dwayne Johnson has shared a new action-packed photo from the set of the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. In the new image, actress Vanessa Kirby, who plays Hattie Shaw (Deckard Shaw's sister), and Johnson's Hobbs are on the run from a crazy battleground. It should be noted that Kirby is running barefoot on the streets of London, which Johnson says they completely shut down in order to film the scene. This is the second picture that the actor has shared of himself and Kirby, with the first being at the end of October to welcome her to the cast.

Hobbs and Shaw is going to include some over the top action, but when Dwayne Johnson says that they're filming a "massive action sequence," you know he's not messing around. It's hard to tell what exactly is going on in the new set picture, but Vanessa Kirby and Johnson are on the run and it looks like Kirby's Hattie Shaw character may have been taken prisoner, as evidenced by her broken restraints on her wrists. Johnson hints that she could be escaping her arrest as well. Johnson captioned the photo in his typical good-humored way. He had this to say about the picture.

"On the set. Hobbs and Shaw. They always play hard to catch. The ever-chivalrous, Hobbs told Hattie Shaw (MI6 Operative and all around bad ass played by my homegirl Vanessa Kirby) we can do this dance one of two ways/ We'll share some tequila and then you're under arrest and I'm taking you in. Or, I'm taking you in. Apparently she felt that the tequila would have to wait."

It was also recently announced that Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the cast of Hobbs and Shaw alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Her character details have yet to be revealed, but she will play a key role as a last-minute addition to the Fast and Furious spin-off. Sources say that executives really wanted to get Gonzalez into the movie, so they waited for her schedule to clear with Godzilla vs. Kong.

Plot details for Hobbs and Shaw are currently being kept under wraps, but we do know that Idris Elba is playing Brixton, who is an international terrorist leader and a criminal mastermind who is in conflict with Hobbs and Shaw. Dwayne Johnson previously shared a picture of Elba from the set and he was dressed in cool armor that made him look like a villainous bad ass. As with most projects that Johnson works on, it appears that everybody is having a good time filming the highly anticipated spin-off.

Related: Fast and Furious Spin-Off Gets Idris Elba as the Villain

Hobbs and Shaw hits theaters on August 2nd, 2019. The project has been in development for quite some time, so the majority of Fast and Furious fans were happy to learn that the spin-off had started filming a few months ago. With that being said, there are some fans, and Tyrese Gibson, who aren't exactly thrilled with the spin-off because it's pushing back Fast and Furious 9 to 2020. Whatever the case may be, there is going to be a lot more of the franchise on the way. You can check out the latest picture from the set of Hobbs and Shaw below, thanks to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account.