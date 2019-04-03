Universal just showcased a brand new trailer for Hobbs & Shaw at CinemaCon which may have cemented it as the craziest movie of 2019, based on the reactions coming out of the event. This Fast and Furious spin-off will center on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs, who is once again partnering up with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, as we saw them do in The Fate of the Furious, which yielded very entertaining results. Apparently, given what was shown in this new footage, that's going to go double for this movie.

CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas and Universal dedicated a major portion of their presentation to Hobbs & Shaw. Both Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, as well as director David Leitch (Deadpool 2) were on hand to talk a little bit about the movie before the footage was shown to those in attendance. Johnson said that, while this is its own thing, it will feel right at home alongside the core entries in the franchise.

"We pay homage to the core beliefs of the Fast And Furious franchise."

As for the actual trailer that was shown, it opens with Deckard and Luke taking on some bad guys in an uneven match, with Hobbs taking on just one bad guy, while Shaw has to take on a bunch. Beyond that, the footage has been described as absolutely wild, full of action and craziness. Lots of comedy blended with over the top action. There is apparently a lot of Vanessa Kirby's character and Idris Elba's villain who, as we know from the last trailer, essentially becomes a supervillain. One huge sequence features a helicopter duking it out with a truck, with The Rock standing between them. But the craziest moment came with a line uttered by Elba's character.

"Look at me, I'm black Superman."

The footage reportedly got a huge response from the crowd. It's hard to imagine this movie could get any more insane than what was previously teased, but indeed, that appears to be the case. This will also help ensure that Universal can keep this franchise going beyond the main Fast and Furious entries. If audiences respond, expect to see more spin-offs happening in the future. We've already heard that plans are in place for a female-led spin-off as well.

To date, the eight movies in the franchise have grossed $5.1 billion at the global box office. It's mostly been trending upward and things really started to take off once Dwayne Johnson entered the fold. That bodes well for this movie and it sounds like moviegoers are in for one heck of a ride this summer. Hopefully, the studio won't make us wait too long before this trailer actually makes its way online. Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters on August 2 from Universal Pictures. Be sure to check out reactions to the footage from CinemaCon below.

New Hobbs and Shaw footage had a helicopter attached to a truck attached to The Rock attached to another truck — Chris Sylvia @ #CinemaCon (@sylvioso) April 3, 2019

Saw a new trailer for #HobbsandShaw and it’s like an explosion of every action movie ever made of all time as broadcast in a Rick and Morty Intergalactic Cable channel. I just can’t imagine this won’t be the most fun we’ll have in the theater this summer #CinemaCon — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 3, 2019

The new HOBBS & SHAW trailer is fuckin’ WILD. Crowd went bonkers. Among many other things, features Idris Elba saying, “Look at me - I’m black Superman.” — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 3, 2019

Huge roar from the crowd for the newest extended trailer for #HobbsAndShaw, which looks like an adrenaline rush times about a thousand adrenaline rushes. This will be one of my favorite movies of the year, without a doubt - it just looks balls-to-the-wall nuts. Bring it! pic.twitter.com/zdB88qPGqW — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 3, 2019

Hobbs and Shaw is going to be this year's Mission: Impossible going by the insane trailer they just showed with lots of footage/stunts we haven't seen yet. I hope this gets released in some form before August. — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) April 3, 2019

Idris Elba calls himself the "black Superman" in the full #HobbsAndShaw trailer. Massive action on display in the @DavidMLeitch helmed film. Cannot wait to see @TheRock and Jason Statham kicking ass together this August. pic.twitter.com/bC84Obnsaz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 3, 2019

The new Hobbs & Shaw trailer builds upon the first with some more comedic elements and even larger explosions. The Islands and UK culture will be showcased as well in the film. #hobbsandshaw#cinemacon#cinemacon2019#universalpictures @universalpictures — FlickDirect (@flickdirect) April 3, 2019

The best part of Hobbs and Shaw is that there is a ton of Vanessa Kirby in it? #CimemaCon — Gregory Ellwood+ - Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) April 3, 2019

New trailer for FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS AND SHAW is specifically made for me, Barry Hertz. It features: Helen Mirren, Vanessa Kirby tossing grenades w/her teeth, a tow truck vs. helicopter, and @TheRock's sinew generally holding the fabric of the world together. #CinemaCon — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 3, 2019

They just showed an extended trailer for #HobbsandShaw and my notes end with "Now there's a tanker truck attached to a helicopter and The Rock is swinging it around Captain America style? WHAT IS HAPPENING?!" so yeah I'm in. #CinemaCon — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) April 3, 2019