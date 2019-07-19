Universal has hit the Nos on the action sequences for Hobbs & Shaw. The studio released new clips and behind the scenes footage for the spin-off to prove it. The clips highlight newcomer to the racing-heist franchise, Idris Elba (Avengers: Infinity War) as cyber-genetically enhanced villain, Brixton. Elba's character goes head to head with our newly allied outside-the-lines lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in the new footage.

In the first clip, Brixton is running easily down the side of a skyscraper with Vanessa Kirby's (Mission Impossible-Fallout) Hattie draped over his shoulders and two gunmen on either side. Hobbs and Shaw stare down at them from the broken window. Hobbs, in the spirit of Johnson's glorious The Other Guys opening sequence, jumps after him. Shaw takes the elevator. Hobbs lands on the gunman and redirects the bullets to hit the glass Shaw is standing comfortably behind, solidifying the point that when you're in a Fast & Furious movie, you don't take an elevator.

The need for extreme disbelief isn't new to the Fast & Furious, but director David Leitch (Deadpool 2) has a very extensive fight and stunt choreography background. Leitch has worked as coordinator on films such as Jupiter Ascending and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and performed stunts and choreography for other films, totaling 82 credits in IMDB. In the behind the scenes clip he had this to say.

"Its hard for me not to get in front and do some physical line reads."

His hands-on-approach didn't seem to bother the cast who said their mantra was "In David Leitch, we trust." It's a good thing they did because the other footage released featured Marvel-level technology. While Hobbs and Shaw have their usual sarcastic banter in an expensive car, Brixton pursues them on his motorcycle. Shaw explains he killed their foe by "putting a bullet in his head," but it didn't seem to stick. When they come to an intersection, Shaw reenacts the famous move from the first Fast and Furious film by easily driving underneath a Semi truck. Brixton, close behind, climbs off his moving motorcycle. The bike flattens itself and pulls Brixton along as it narrowly weaves beneath two trucks. Once free, it returns to normal with Transformers sound effects, and the chase continues.

This will be the first spinoff in Universal's lucrative franchise. We reported that the most recent installment, The Fate of the Furious had a $542 million worldwide opening weekend, with $443 million from the international tally alone. Although projections don't put the Johnson and Statham film in this ballpark, the recent clips show they aren't slowing down anytime soon. As Johnson said.

"The action is the heart of the movie and David Leach is one of the best in Hollywood."

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is written by franchise alum Chris Morgan and Drew Pierce (Iron Man 3). It hits theaters on August 2nd. Check back with us for your box office coverage. These clips and featurettes all come direct from Universal Pictures.