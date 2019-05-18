Dwayne Johnson says Hobbs & Shaw has officially wrapped. The Fast and Furious spin-off went into the post-production process back in February when principal photography wrapped while Johnson went over to go work on Jumanji 3, which just wrapped too. One really has to question whether or not Johnson ever sleeps or we might need to get into some investigative work to see if he has genetically engineered a clone of himself to keep pumping out so many movies in such a short amount of time.

Love him or not, Dwayne Johnson has a remarkable work ethic. Hobbs & Shaw ruffled some feathers when it was officially announced, mostly from Johnson's Fast and Furious family who saw the spin-off as a betrayal. However, things seem like they have finally cooled down as Fast and Furious 9 is currently shooting with an aim for release next summer. Johnson doesn't seem to dwell on the negative and is happy to announce he is finished with Hobbs & Shaw. He had this to say.

"That's a 100% official wrap on production for the beast known as Hobbs & Shaw. Broke out my ride to shoot a fun final touch for our movie. THANK YOU to my cast, director, producing partners, crew, studio and every company who has committed your time and talent to making such a cool, bad ass & fun movie. And most importantly, THANK YOU FANS WORLDWIDE who are f*cking hyped to see our flick. I'm hyped too. Now, excuse while I go in this karaoke bar to find the bad guy I'm hunting down. Gonna sing him my favorite tune called Up Your Ass, Goes My Boot. It's a beautiful song and he's gonna love it. Love y'all, thanks for the support and see ya down the road. Hobbs & Shaw August 2nd"

In the Hobbs & Shaw image Dwayne Johnson shared, he is pictured on a motorcycle, which he has revealed is from his own private collection. In a previous social media post, the actor toyed with different license plates for the bike, including LAWMAN and POPO, but he ultimately went with PIGDADDY. Johnson should take that bike and go for a long road trip, away from cameras for a bit and recharge.

Hobbs & Shaw sees Dwayne Johnson reteaming with Jason Statham as they go up against the villainous Brixton, played by Idris Elba. Both Johnson and Statham were incredibly excited to get a chance to bring Elba to the Fast and Furious franchise and the feeling appears to have been mutual. In addition to Elba, Vanessa Kirby is playing Shaw's sister Hattie in the spin-off.

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2nd and it will more than likely be the late summer box office monster, much like Jason Statham's The Meg from last summer. It's going to be a hit and it's only going to help strengthen the Fast and Furious brand, especially if the Keanu Reeves rumors end up being true. While we wait to find out, you can check out the Hobbs & Shaw production wrap announcement below, thanks to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account.