Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds both celebrated the box office success of Hobbs & Shaw with a set photo. The Fast and Furious spin-off was able to take the number one spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row, so Johnson and Reynolds revealed their matching tattoos from the movie (Reynolds' is fake), with each actor giving a different take on the same set photo. The two actors have been friends for a long time and they clearly enjoy working with each other. There are SPOILERS for Hobbs & Shaw below, so read ahead at your own risk.

It was hard to keep Ryan Reynolds' Hobbs & Shaw cameo under wraps, but everybody involved did a good job of holding down the secret. In the movie, Ryan Reynolds plays Agent Locke of the CIA, who is the one responsible for putting Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw on their mission. He shows up early in the movie, and then again in a mid-credit scene. It is made known that Locke is a bit of an extreme fan of Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs, which is proven with the matching chest tattoo he got in honor of his hero.

Dwayne Johnson took the time in his matching tattoo post to write out a lengthy tribute to Ryan Reynolds's Agent Locke, while Reynolds obviously took a different approach. While many are writing the Fast and Furious spin-off as a box office failure, that couldn't be further from the truth. It now has the lowest franchise opening since 2009, but it was predicted early on that Hobbs & Shaw would have a slow burn at the box office. Johnson had this to say about working with Reynolds and the success of the movie.

"A Hobbs & Shaw delight when audiences go ape sh*t with laughs & joy when Ryan Reynolds comes on screen as Hobbs' surprise partner 'Agent Locke' of the CIA - who's known for stabbing bad guys in the chest with a brick. I've known this brilliant SOB for years and we jumped at the opportunity to mash up our tequila and gin chemistry to deliver some magic for the audience. Thanks RR for helping make our lil' spin-off movie, the #1 movie in the world. Fans love it, so we've done our job, brother."

Ryan Reynolds treated the matching tattoo photo as if he had a rough night and didn't remember getting it. "I can only imagine how upset I was to discover this," said Reynolds in his post. The mid-credit scene featuring Agent Locke was meant to set up further installments. As for now, it is unclear if they will be developed further. We'll just have to wait and see what the future holds and how far Hobbs & Shaw goes at the box office.

Related: Hobbs & Shaw Races to the Top of the Box Office with $60.8M

As of this writing, Hobbs & Shaw is sitting at $332.6 million globally. With only just over two weeks in theaters, that's definitely not a bad number at all, but the price tag was reportedly $200 million. With that being said, the Fast and Furious spin-off has yet to open in China, which will undoubtedly give the movie a significant boost when it hits theaters there on August 23rd. You can check out the matching tattoo celebration below, starting with Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account.