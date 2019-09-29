It looks like the Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel feud may have finally been put to rest. Johnson posted a video on social media thanking everyone for their support in making Hobbs & Shaw a success at the box office. As of this writing, the Fast and Furious spin-off has made over $752 million globally, which proves that the initial estimates were right on the money. It was predicted early on that the spin-off would have a slow burn at the box office. Johnson also gave a shout out to Diesel and hinted at a possible Fast and Furious reunion.

Vin Diesel is currently shooting Fast and Furious 9 without the help of Dwayne Johnson. When it was announced that Hobbs & Shaw was officially happening, there was some bad blood between the two action juggernauts. Diesel and the Fast and Furious crew were quick to throw shade publicly, which turned into a full-on feud. However, it looks like things have finally settled down. Johnson had this to say.

"Lastly, but not least, I want to thank brother Vin (Diesel) for your support of Hobbs & Shaw. I saw your post and I appreciate it... As you know, and what a wild ride this is and what a wild ride this has been, 10 years ago when you and I spoke, you invited me into the Fast and Furious family. I'm grateful for that invite. And as you know, my goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could. And of course, all roads lead to one thing. I'll be seeing you soon, Toretto."

Vin Diesel plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, so Dwayne Johnson seems to be heavily hinting at a possible reunion in the future. Johnson and Diesel have had many quarrels over the years, but it does seem like the two actors have gone through some personal growth over the past few years. With that being said, Fast and Furious 10 might be happening with the gang back together.

As for Hobbs & Shaw, it seems like a sequel will also happen. The spin-off has been able to deliver the goods at the box office ever since it was released at the beginning of August. Fast and Furious 9 is next on the list and it will be interesting to see how it does when it finally arrives in theaters. Regardless, the franchise has proven to be a huge money maker, so the studio will be able to depend on that.

Related: The Rock Declares Victory in Hobbs & Shaw Feud While Calling Out a Particular Clown

Maybe Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson will end their feud next. Gibson was perhaps the most vocal about his displeasure with Johnson and Hobbs & Shaw. The actor loved seeing the spin-off start with a slow box office run, only to eat humble pie when the movie started crushing overseas. While we wait to find out, you can check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram video below.