It wasn't all that long ago when a post-credit scene was something rare. Something people almost stumbled upon by accident, as few moviegoers ever felt the need to stay after the credits. Does anyone really want to watch all of those names scroll past the screen? However, in recent years, largely thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they've become common practice. So, the question must be asked when it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast & Furious spin-off that hits theaters this weekend; does the movie have any post-credit scenes?

We'll start by saying this article will contain precisely zero spoilers. So those who intend to check the movie out this weekend need not worry. That said, Dwayne Johnson, who returns to the role of Luke Hobbs alongside Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, was asked by a fan on Twitter if there is any need to stay during the end credits. The Rock was kind enough to answer. Here's what he had to say.

"Yessir. Post credit scenes will give you an idea of the new future team. Enjoy!"

There are a couple of things worth noting in that brief yet telling response. First of all, there are multiple scenes to look out for. Not just one. So it looks like fans will have to sit patiently throughout the credits. Also, Dwayne Johnson hints at a new team. Are Luke and Deckard going to get some company in a possible sequel? Will there be two different teams of fast and furious individuals running around the planet dishing out all sorts of craziness in the name of justice? While that remains to be seen, it certainly appears as though that might be the case.

This serves as the first ever spin-off from the highly successful franchise. Director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) is at the helm. The cast also includes Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Idris Elba (Pacific Rim) and WWE star Roman Reigns. So far, critics have responded reasonably well to the movie, when taking into account that this is part of an utterly absurd, yet crowd-pleasing action franchise. Thus far, Hobbs & Shaw boasts a 69 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 70 reviews counted. Again, not bad for something of this nature.

The real question is, will this be able to make enough money to justify a sequel? Odds are, these post-credit scenes will set up future entries, so Universal Pictures is clearly banking on big bucks at the box office. Plus, if this is successful, beyond Fast and Furious 9, which is currently filming, it will leave room for other spin-offs within the franchise down the line, such as the female-led spin-off previously teased by Vin Diesel. Such projects could keep this money train speeding down the tracks for years to come. Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters this Friday. Feel free to check out the exchange from Dwayne Johnson's Twitter for yourself below.

