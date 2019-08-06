We thought the feud between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was over. Maybe it's just beginning. Gibson, who plays Roman Pierce in the Fast & Furious franchise, wasn't thrilled when Johnson decided to go off and make Hobbs & Shaw, the first spin-off in the successful franchise, which delayed Fast and Furious 9. Now, Gibson has stoked the flames yet again, shading Johnson following the opening weekend of Hobbs & Shaw.

Over the weekend, Hobbs & Shaw posted a global opening just shy of $180 million, including $60 million domestic, which gave it the number one spot at the box office. However, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Tyrese Gibson stated, "180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs and Shaw is not a win." Gibson also ranted about Dwayne Johnson breaking up the "fast family" once again, which has been a point of contention for some time. Here's some of what Gibson had to say on Instagram before the posts were removed.

"I have to show my respects for one thing.... He tried........ Folks called me a hater.... Attacked me for speaking out.....Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does. 'Hobbs & Shaw' Has Lowest 'Fast & Furious' Box Office Opening Since 'Tokyo Drift... You know what maybe just maybe... The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10 we can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years what they want........No hating I'm just pointing out the facts," Gibson, who played Roman Pearce in the longrunning franchise, continued. "#FastFamily has more value as the #FastFamily its ok."

The post was shared with an article that pointed out Hobbs & Shaw had the lowest opening for the franchise in some time. However, it's still, relatively speaking, looking like it will be a financial success. Spin-offs rarely do as well as core entries in a series. The main thing holding it back is its massive $200 million budget. That said, it's expected to perform very well overseas in the coming weeks and should still be a profitable endeavor for Universal Pictures.

While the original posts were deleted, Tyrese Gibson decided to share another post on Instagram that, as of this writing, is still up. It features a picture of the actor and seems to reference his earlier posts. Though, this time, he's choosing to focus on Fast and Furious 9, as opposed to trash talking.

"Just gonna sit here....... Leave my glasses on... Stay quiet and act like nothing ever happened.... Why..? Cause nothing did happen.... lol #Fast9 #FastFamily coming #2020 Justin Lin is back in the driver seat...... #MagicMagicMagic hate to say it... But I told you...."

Given the tension, not only with Tyrese Gibson, but the old Fast and Furious feud with Vin Diesel, it seems unlikely that Dwayne Johnson will return for Fast 10, at least not in any significant capacity. And, from the studio's perspective, if they can expand the franchise to include spin-offs, why wouldn't they do it? To date, the franchise has earned more than $5 billion worldwide and it's a true cash cow. It's just the nature of the business. This news comes to us via Page Six.

