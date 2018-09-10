The first ever Fast and Furious spin-off has officially kicked off production. Dwayne Johnson has been hatching plans to get his character Luke Hobbs his own movie for quite some time now and those plans have finally materialized as Hobbs & Shaw has started filming. The movie star took to Instagram to share the first photo from the set, which features his co-star Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw and director David Leitch. Here's what Johnson had to say about it.

"DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun. Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin' like $1million bucks and holdin' it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways. And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his lens. Keep crushing on that set boys... the man known as 'Hobbs' will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin's on me."

Dwayne Johnson is a very, very busy man these days. As his caption reveals, even though the movie has started production, The Rock isn't there just yet. He's currently wrapping up filming on Disney's Jungle Cruise and then he's immediately heading to London to meet up with Jason Statham so they can start filming together. But there is probably plenty of stuff to film in Johnson's absence, as these movies tend to be absolutely massive in size and scope.

David Leitch, as Johnson also pointed out, is coming off of Deadpool 2, which was incredibly successful and quite well-liked. He also has Atomic Blonde under his belt as a solo director and he co-directed the first John Wick. So the dude knows what he's doing when it comes to action. It would seem as though Hobbs and Shaw is in very good hands. Leitch, who is apparently a pretty big Green Bay Packers fan, also took to Instagram to commemorate the start of Production.

"Week 1 Hobbs & Shaw and Packers football life is good #hobbsandshaw @therock @jasonstatham @kmacnjo @aaronrodgers12 #gopack"

At the present time, little is known about the plot that we'll see unfold in the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off. What we do know is that Idris Elba has been tapped to play the movie's villain. We also know that this whole project caused quite the feud between Dwayne Johnson and his fellow FF co-stars, as they were eager to get going on the ninth installment, but this movie delayed it by a year.

One can't blame Universal Pictures though. To date, the franchise has grossed $5.1 billion worldwide and the last two entries have grossed well over $1 billion on their own. Why not take the most bankable movie star in the cast and put him in a spin-off? Hobbs and Shaw is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019. Be sure to check out the posts from David Leitch and Dwayne Johnson's Instagram for yourself below.