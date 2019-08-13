The Rock has finally responded to Tyrese's latest tirade against his Hobbs & Shaw spin-off, albeit rather cryptically. Their Fast and Furious feud has been raging ever since Dwayne Johnson called out some of his co-stars as 'Candy Asses' on the set of The Fate of the Furious.

After Hobbs and Shaw had one of the smallest opening in the Fast and Furious franchise, Tyrese decided to reignite the feud all over again, calling the movie a failure. Now, following its second weekend in release, where it opened in more territories across the globe, The Rock is getting the last laugh and declaring his latest movie a box office victory. All the while, he is seemingly putting Tyrese in his place.

"Thank you everyone for makin' this an exciting first week of box office for our lil' spin-off @hobbsandshaw. #1 movie and $333M worldwide, ain't too shabby. And remember, the best way to shut the mouth of a [clown] is to flex with success and a smile."

As you can see in the tweet below, The Rock included a Clown emoji that many suspect is meant to represent Tyrese Gibson, and with good reason. Even before Hobbs & Shaw began shooting last year, the Fast and Furious star had been complaining about the production, claiming Dwayne Johnson was tearing apart his on-screen family. This erupted into a feud between The Rock and Tyrese that seemed to die down over the past couple of months. But when Hobbs and Shaw opened to smaller box office than previous installments in the Fast franchise, he came out against The Rock once again. He sent the following out on Instagram, before having it removed.

"I have to show my respects for one thing.... He tried........ Folks called me a hater.... Attacked me for speaking out.....Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does. 'Hobbs & Shaw' Has Lowest Fast & Furious Box Office Opening Since 'Tokyo Drift... You know what maybe just maybe... The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10 we can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years what they want........No hating I'm just pointing out the facts," Gibson, who played Roman Pearce in the long-running franchise, continued. "#FastFamily has more value as the #FastFamily its ok."

Tyrese has been around since 2 Fast 2 Furious, stepping into replace original star Vin Diesel, who wouldn't return until the fourth movie. Hobbs & Shaw only made $60 million in the States during its opening weekend, which was quite a bit lower than the past 5 previous Fast sequels, but not the worst showing out of the entire franchise, which goes to third installment Tokyo Drift, which only pulled in $23.9 million during its debut weekend, albeit without Vin Diesel, The Rock, Paul Walker or Tyrese in the lead.

While Tyrese was quick to call Hobbs & Shaw a box office failure, it was reported early on that the movie would open low, but have box office legs as it sped through the last half of summer, which is proving to be true. The movie was number one at the box office for the second weekend in a row, pulling in a respectable $111 in the states, and $334 million globally. And it hasn't even opened in Korea or China yet, two of the biggest markets for the Fast franchise.

Tyrese has yet to respond to The Rock's 'clown' taunts, but it's doubtful the actor will keep his mouth shut. Tyrese is currently shooting Fast and Furious 9, which as far as we can tell, won't include The Rock as Luke Hobbs or Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, instead bringing in John Cena to fill the void. You can check out The Rock's tweet along with Tyrese's latest instagram below.

