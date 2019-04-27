Keanu Reeves may have just joined the Fast and Furious franchise. The John Wick actor reportedly has a pretty major role in the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw, which might be one of the best action movie pairings in recent memory. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba were already a formidable cast for this summer's box office, but the addition of Reeves puts it over-the-top in the best possible way. Some Fast and Furious fans have been a little unimpressed with the trailers released thus far, but that might change in the near future.

At this time, it has not been officially confirmed Keanu Reeves is in Hobbs & Shaw. With that being said, sources say he will be playing a villain and though his role is said to be major, he might not be introduced until the end of the movie or even a post-credits scene for possible inclusion in a sequel. Reeves' mystery character is reportedly tied to Idris Elba's villainous Brixton character, though it is unclear how at this point in time.

If this ends up being true, it means we're going to be seeing more Hobbs & Shaw movies in the future, as long as the box office earnings are impressive. Fast and Furious fans have been clamoring for a spin-off with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham for years and throwing in Idris Elba was a bonus. However, some fans have been put off by the fact that Elba's Brixton character is superhuman and bulletproof. Apparently superpowers are the kryptonite for the Fast and Furious franchise, which seems a bit strange considering the wacky stuff the franchise has gotten into over the years.

Even with the introduction of superpowers, Hobbs & Shaw is expected to be a box office monster this summer and the potential addition of Keanu Reeves will make for an even bigger splash when all is said and done. Reeves his currently gearing up for the release of John Wick 3, which hits theaters next month. The highly anticipated third installment could be the last, but the actor has said the franchise could go on, as long as the fans still want to see him in the role of badass assassin.

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2nd, which means Dwayne Johnson may have a long time to go to keep the Keanu Reeves news a secret. The actor is constantly on social media promoting his latest projects and one would think Johnson is pretty excited about having Reeves on board. With that being said, the news of Reeves' casting has yet to be officially confirmed at this time. Hopefully some official news comes down in the near future. For now, Fast and Furious fans can just sit back and wonder what the future of Hobbs & Shaw holds. The Keanu Reeves casting news was first reported by That Hashtag Show.