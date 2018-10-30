We have a new look at the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw. The movie will center on Dwayne Johnson's character Luke Hobbs, who was introduced in the fifth movie and helped turn it into the mega-franchise it is today, and Deckard Shaw, the used-to-be villain, now ally, played by Jason Statham. As revealed in this new photo shared by Johnson, they're going to be joined by Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, sister to Statham's character.

Dwayne Johnson, ever the promotional machine for his own work, took to Instagram to show off the new photo. We see Hobbs sitting on a pool table, a ton of fancy cars in the background, with Vanessa Kirby standing beside him. They both look unendingly serious and like they've been through the ringer before posing for the photo. Here's what Johnson had to say about it in his caption.

"Building out our Fast & Furious franchise step by step. In our spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, I have a nice new friend. Meet 'Hattie Shaw' played by my homegirl, Vanessa Kirby. Hattie loves the following/ Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order. Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who's played by Jason Statham. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin' it with Hobbs. His pain makes me very happy. But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin' a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step. #HattieShaw #MI6BadAss #TequilaDrinkerWithHobbs"

Vanessa Kirby makes for quite the compelling addition. Audiences most recently saw here proving her action chops in this summer's Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Prior to that, the 30-year-old actress broke out on Netflix's hit series The Crown. Now, she's joining one of the most successful franchises around.

This spin-off has been in the works for some time. Hobbs & Shaw may seem like a logical business move for the studio, but many of Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious co-stars, specifically Tyrese Gibson, were not happy with the move, as it delayed Fast and Furious 9 until 2020. To date, the franchise has earned $5.1 billion worldwide, much of that coming after Luke Hobbs was introduced. So it's tough to blame Universal for thinking this is a logical way to expand the franchise and, ultimately, bring in more money at the box office.

Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) is also on board to play the movie's main villain, whom The Rock also introduced us to via his social media channels. David Leitch (Deadpool 2) is in the director's chair for the spin-off. Hobbs & Shaw is set to arrive in theaters on August 2, 2019. Be sure to check out the first photo of Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram for yourself below.