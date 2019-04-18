Universal has released a brand new Hobbs & Shaw trailer. There has been talk of the studio possibly doing a Fast & Furious spin-off for some time now, most likely centered on Dwayne Johnson's character Luke Hobbs, who was introduced in Fast Five. That has finally materialized, and he's bringing Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw along for the ride. the end result is probably going to be crazier than any of us possibly imagined. Idris Elba is essentially turned into an actual supervillain and there is more action than we can possibly process, as teased in this latest trailer.

Some of this footage was initially shown to audiences in attendance at CinemaCon and the reaction was quite positive. That said, it's also been made pretty clear that this is very much going to be as over the top and ridiculous as one might expect it to be. So don't go in expecting an Oscar-worthy, high-concept action flick. This is pure popcorn nonsense (hopefully) at its finest. Plain and simple. But perhaps no franchise knows what it is and sticks to that better than this one, and audiences have turned up in droves in recent years for just this sort of thing.

To date, the eight movies in the Fast and Furious franchise, which dates back to 2001, have grossed a combined $5.1 billion. for the most part, they've only gone up in value ever since The Rock joined the fold, with the previous two entries joining the $1 billion club. In the case of Furious 7, the $1.5 billion club. Not bad for a franchise that started out with what was pretty much a remake of Point Break centered on street racing. All of that to say, the studio had very good reason to think a spin-off like this was a very good idea, at least from a financial standpoint. And, for those who can enjoy this sort of thing, from a pure entertainment standpoint.

Related: Hobbs & Shaw Super Bowl Trailer Brings the Action to the Big Game

David Leitch is in the director's chair. He previously helmed movies such as Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, in addition to serving as co-director of the first John Wick. So this feels very much like it's in his wheelhouse. The cast also includes Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) and Dwayne Johnson's fellow WWE star Roman Reigns as Hobbs' brother. Chris Morgan, the chief writer behind the main entries in the franchise, penned the screenplay.

In addition to this spin-off, it was recently revealed by Vin Diesel that he and the studio have cooked up plans for a female-led Fast and Furious movie set within the franchise as well. At the same time, work is underway on Fast and Furious 9, which sees the return of director Justin Lin and is set to hit theaters next year. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is set to arrive in theaters on August 2. Be sure to check out the new trailer for from Universal Pictures.