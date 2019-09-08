Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the box office success of Hobbs & Shaw. The Fast and Furious spin-off has now reached over $716 million globally. When the early box office predictions came in for the spin-off, nearly all of them predicted a slow burn, which has proven to be the case. However, some of Johnson's former co-stars, including Tyrese Gibson, took glee in learning that Hobbs & Shaw was the lowest debut since 2006's Tokyo Drift. Now, Johnson is firing back against the "clowns" and "candy asses."

As usual, Dwayne Johnson doesn't name anyone in his latest social media post celebrating the box office success of Hobbs & Shaw. With that being said, it's clear who he is referring to in his celebratory message. One can even tell from looking at the hashtags alone that Johnson is out to ruffle some feathers with his post. The hashtags include: "hardest workers in the room," "hungry humble," and most importantly, "no candy asses." You can read the post below.

"Assassins quietly play chess loud clowns play checkers. Thank you audiences worldwide for this incredible support and massive win. Very cool and we're grateful for the love."

Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise were quick to pick up on what Dwayne Johnson was laying down in his Hobbs Shaw post. Tyrese Gibson took glee in finding out that the spin-off was off to a slow start and called Johnson out for being selfish. Gibson went even further and asked if the movie was going to be another Baywatch for Johnson, which was a pretty decent dig. However, the actor may feel a bit humbled now that Hobbs & Shaw has become such a big success, even beating Avengers: Endgame with four consecutive weeks at the number one spot globally.

Dwayne Johnson seemingly first replied to Tyrese Gibson's comments back when they occurred. "The best way to shut the mouth of a (clown emoji) is to flex with success and a smile," said Johnson. Now, he's bringing the clown back and using the term "candy asses," which he has used many times to indirectly talk smack on his Fast and Furious family. Whatever the case may be, the feud is still going strong amongst the former co-stars.

Related: The Rock Declares Victory in Hobbs & Shaw Feud While Calling Out a Particular Clown

Hobbs & Shaw is still in theaters and in the top ten at this weekend's box office battle. Fast and Furious 9 is currently in production and will have to face a similar challenge to the spin-off when it's released. Will it be able to earn the big numbers without Dwayne Johnson? Only time will tell, but it seems obvious that Johnson will be one of the first people watching the premiere weekend like a hawk and continuing to monitor the box office success of the sequel. You can check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram gloat post below.