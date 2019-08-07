Hobbs & Shaw raced to the top of the box office last weekend with a take of $60 million. The Fast & Furious spin-off will need to keep the business flowing in the weeks ahead to justify its hefty $200 million production budget. Therein lies the challenge heading into this weekend, as a handful of newcomers are on the way to give moviegoers a bevy of options. Lionsgate's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Paramount's Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Fox's The Art of Racing in the Rain, Warner Bros.' The Kitchen and Bleecker Street's Brian Banks are all arriving in theaters this weekend. But will any be able to take the top spot?

It's highly unlikely that Hobbs & Shaw will surrender the box office crown this weekend. Even though the David-Leitch directed action flick, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is expected to have a drop of more than 50 percent, it should still best the competition with between $23 and $29 million. Thus far, the movie has grossed $193 million worldwide, which is a solid enough start. But again, that huge production budget could get in the way of its profitability if this end of summer competition starts eating away at the week-to-week holdover.

It gets interesting with the two, three and four spots this weekend. The Lion King is most likely to land in the number two spot with between $17 and $20 million, as Disney's latest remake has been crushing it, having already earned $1.2 billion globally. The Guillermo del Toro produced adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, as well as Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which serves as a live-action take on Dora the Explorer, will be right in that same range, as estimates have both movies pulling in between $14 and $19 million, roughly speaking. It could wind up being a coin toss.

Related: Does Hobbs & Shaw Have Any Post-Credit Scenes?

The weekend's other new additions are all over the map. The Kitchen is a low-key DC Comics adaptation that serves as a female-driven gritty crime drama. No caped heroes. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elizabeth Moss lead the cast. Unfortunately, critics have not been kind. As of this writing, it holds a 17 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Estimates have it pulling in between $9 and $14 million but expect to see it on the lower side.

Meanwhile, The Art of Racing in the Rain is one of the Fox movies Disney inherited in the merger. The story centers on a dog voiced by Kevin Costner who reflects back on his life with his owners. The family-friendly flick is expected to take in between $8 and $10 million. Lastly, the sports drama Brian Banks won't get anywhere near the top five, but the modestly budgeted indie should see between $3 and $4 million. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Hobbs & Shaw 2 The Lion King 3 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 4 Dora and the Lost City of Gold 5 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 6 The Art of Racing in the Rain 7 The Kitchen 8 Spider-Man: Far from Home 9 Toy Story 4 10 Brian Banks