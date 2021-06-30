F9 is currently gearing up to once again tear up the silver screen with all manner of explosive, petrol-guzzling shenanigans, and director Justin Lin cannot help to look to the franchise's future. Teasing the return of several fan-favorite characters, including Hobbs and Shaw. Played by action hero duo Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, Hobbs and Shaw have not been seen since leading their own spin-off back in 2019, but Lin is hoping audiences will see their shiny heads light up the screen once more before the Fast and Furious saga is through, and it quite possibly be in Fast & Furious 10.

"I think that's always been our approach... So many of the conversations I have is about characters that are not even in there, but are still, obviously, they are living and breathing in this universe. On this one, when I came back, I was thinking a lot about Hobbs and Shaw, and all of the other characters. I never think of them as being gone, for sure."

Clearly, something about F9 had Lin thinking about Hobbs and Shaw. Perhaps it was the fact that the franchise will soon come to an end, with the ninth movie said to be the first of a conclusive trilogy. Or perhaps it was the resurrection of Sung Kang as Han, that had Lin wondering what Shaw, and by association Hobbs, are up to these days. Regardless, Lin wants to bring them back, and that is something that Fast and Furious fans would surely love to see.

Someone else who would love to see Hobbs and Shaw return is Jason Statham, who said recently that he'd love to come back for the franchise's finale. "I'd love to come back for those couple of movies," Statham declared. "It's great to work with Vin and all the other characters, I've made some great friends on that movie, and I really love the film franchise itself. I think it's a global success for all the right reasons. To be a part of it is just a great privilege. So if they want me in the next ones, I'll be there."

This is far from the first time that Lin has teased the return of the bickering pair, saying earlier this year that he "never really considered them gone, you know? To me, they're still in this universe; they're part of this family. Whatever we do, whenever we're talking about the next chapter, I never feel like I have any restrictions, so I'm excited for what we build, and as we're coming to this kind of final chapter of this saga, I think I'm excited to revisit ... any character, in any situation, is up for discussion."

F9 picks up after the events of The Fate of the Furious and finds Dominic Toretto and his family forced to face Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic. Director, Justin Lin, returns to helm the ninth installment, having co-written the screenplay with Daniel Casey. The supporting cast finds several familiar faces return, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

F9 is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, having already been released in several international markets including Hong Kong and South Korea back in May this year. The movie has already proved to be a huge hit, grossing over $270 million worldwide so far, and has been praised for its preposterous set pieces. This comes to us from Cinemablend.