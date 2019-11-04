The Sanderson Sisters are ready to return for more Halloween fun. We recently learned that Disney is finally, after years of fiddling with the idea, moving forward with Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+. Details are currently slim and the project is in the early stages, but the good news is that Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed she's agreed to return, alongside her co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimay.

Shortly after the news of the sequel made the rounds, Better Middler and Kathy Najimy expressed their desire to come back for the sequel in an interview. Not long after, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a Hocus Pocus-themed post on Instagram to celebrate Halloween. In the comments section, a fan inquired about the sequel and Parker's possible return. Rather encouragingly, here's what she had to say about it.

"We have all said yes. Now we wait."

The good news is, this lines up with what we've heard. Jen D'Angelo (Workaholics) has been hired to pen the screenplay for the Disney+ Hocus Pocus sequel. Disney has yet to comment officially on the project, but initial reports indicated the script would be written to bring back Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimay). When last we saw the Sanderson Sisters, they were thwarted and seemingly vanquished for good. With the three witches poised to come back, one has to wonder if other original cast members such as Omri Katz (Max), Vinessa Shaw (Allison) or Doug Jones (Billy Buthcerson) will be back as well. For what it's worth, Jones and others have expressed an interest in returning over the years at various points.

The original Hocus Pocus cast experienced far from a glowing success at the time of its release. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the movie wasn't exactly embraced by critics at the time and grossed just $39 million worldwide at the time. That said, it has gone on to find a sizable audience over the years. It's become a cult classic of sorts and has gained status as a Disney fan-favorite. It has been put in the regular rotation on cable during the Halloween season, which has helped to fuel the popularity.

Disney previously had plans to do a TV remake of Hocus Pocus with Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) on deck to pen the screenplay. That proved to be an unpopular decision and Bette Midler wasn't happy about the Hocus Pocus TV movie. Luckily, with Disney+, the studio will be making a major streaming play and they will have a home for Hocus Pocus 2, which seems like a logical home for it. Something like this might not do huge business in theaters, but it could help attract subscribers to the service. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Feel free to check out the original post from Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram.