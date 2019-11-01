Hocus Pocus 2 is officially in the works at Disney, and two major star of the original movie have weighed in on the upcoming sequel. Earlier this month, it was reported that a planned sequel was in development for a release on Disney's new streaming service, and the plan was for the new story to bring back the Sanderson Sisters.

Now, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, who played two of the three witchy siblings along with Sarah Jessica Parker in the original, have responded to the reports. For her part, Midler seems excited about the sequel and is clearly hopeful to reprise her role, though she has yet to officially sign on. Here's what Midler said when asked about Hocus Pocus 2.

"Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse... We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters... I can't wait to read the script. We're gonna see what happens."

Midler's reaction to the news does suggest she's most likely to be a part of the sequel, but the actress also says nothing is set in stone at this point. Still, she also admits she talks about doing a sequel nearly every time she sees Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker again, as they all had the same fun experience working on the original movie. Speaking with ET, Najimy echoes Midler's sentiments, also publicly expressing her clear desire to reprise the role of Mary Sanderson in the next Hocus Pocus movie. Unfortunately, she seems a little less optimistic about it actually happening, noting the difficulties in getting all three actresses on the same schedule.

"I heard about it online the same time as [everyone else]. But here's the honest answer: Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we're into, so I don't know if they're gonna offer us [roles]. I don't know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time. But I'm happy that it's happening, because the fans are really rabid and they really want it. [And] if we're not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that'd be really fun."

Recently, it had been reported Workaholics writer Jen D'Angelo was hired to pen the screenplay for Hocus Pocus 2. The project is being developed exclusively for the Disney+ streaming service, and the early word was that Disney execs were hoping for all three Sanderson Sisters to return. For the sake of the fans, hopefully the stars will align just right for Midler, Najimy, and Parker to all come back to star in the second movie, as it just wouldn't truly feel like Hocus Pocus with some other random witches in the forefront. Given the interest of the actresses in taking part and just how many fans of the original are excited to see them back, a limited cameo or no appearance at all from them would be massively disappointing.

The original Hocus Pocus was released in 1993 from director Kenny Ortega. Mick Garris and Neil Cuthberg wrote the screenplay, adapted from a story by Garris and David Kirschner. It follows a trio of witch sisters who are resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween, and it's up to the local teenagers to stop them. The movie has become a beloved cult classic in the years following its release and continues to be played regularly on television every Halloween season.

As of now, there's no tentative release date for Hocus Pocus 2, as the screenplay is still being written. Likely, what happens with the story will depend on whether a deal can be reached with Midler, Najimy, and Parker. Hopefully, we'll find out soon that all three have officially signed on. This news comes to us from Entertainment Tonight Online.