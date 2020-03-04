Hocus Pocus 2 is finally moving forward as the sequel has locked down a director in the form of Adam Shankman. We learned in October of last year that Disney was looking to produce the long-awaited follow-up for the Disney+ streaming service. Now we have word that Shankman will be the guy to make it happen with the hope being that the original cast will return to reprise their roles. Though that isn't a guarantee just yet.

According to a new report, Adam Shankman has closed a deal to direct Hocus Pocus 2. It was previously revealed that Jen D'Angelo (Workaholics) was set to pen the screenplay. Story details remain under wraps for the time being. It's said that the original cast members are not yet attached to the sequel, but Disney hopes that they will be involved.

It was previously revealed by Sarah Jessica Parker that she, as well as Bette Midler and Kathy Najimay, had agreed to appear in the sequel, reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters. It could come down to negotiations, which usually boil down to money. Disney would prefer not to pursue a reboot, so hopefully things will pan out.

Adam Shankman previously directed musicals such as Hairspray and Rock of Ages, as well as several episodes of Glee. Some of his other credits include Cheaper By the Dozen 2, A Walk to Remember, The Pacifier and Bedtime Stories. So he does have a working relationship with Disney. Shankman most recently directed 2019's What Men Want, which was a gender-swapped remake of What Women Want. Shankman is also attached to direct the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, for Disney as well. At the moment, it's not clear which of those projects will move forward first.

Release in 1993, Hocus Pocus has become one of the seminal cult classics in the Disney library. The movie was not what one would call a major success at the time of its release, grossing just $39 million at the global box office. It also wasn't embraced by critics at the time. It currently holds a 34 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Be that as it may, thanks to strong sales on various home video formats over the years, as well as becoming a mainstay on cable, especially during the Halloween season, the movie went on to become incredibly popular.

A sequel has been discussed for years now, but nothing had materialized. Disney+ represents new opportunities for content like this, as the studio won't have to rely on box office for it to become a success, yet it can still attract some much-needed attention. As far as other possible returning cast members go, Thora Birch also recently expressed a desire to return, and others such as Doug Jones have stated their willingness to come back over the years. Hocus Pocus 2 does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.