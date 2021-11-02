As the first Hocus Pocus 2 teaser was released by Disney with a whole host of casting news, many fans who have been asking whether Doug Jones would be reprising his role as Billy Butcherson have discovered that the celebrated character actor will indeed be back for the sequel, and is joined by a number of new cast members including Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham. The teaser also confirmed that the sequel will arrive on Disney+ in time for Halloween 2022.

The movie has been filming just over a week in Rhode Island, around various locations including a purpose built set of a 1600s village being used for some flashback sequences, and with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all returning to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters, many fans are already very excited about the film's arrival.

Disney posted the short teaser on their official Twitter account, a video showing the infamous Black Flame Candle from the movie, and followed this up with the announcement of nine new names to the known cast list. The list of additions included Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen and of course Doug Jones, which is one of the names many have been waiting to see attached to the project. These new names are in addition to Sam Richardson and Taylor Henderson, who were reported to have been seen on the set of the movie and have now been officially confirmed.

The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight.



Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.

Joined by new faces which you soon will learn.



See more of the spellbinding cast in the next Tweet.



Enjoy this All Hallows Eve treat.👇 pic.twitter.com/dMfhjmXgi1 — Disney (@Disney) October 31, 2021

Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us! — Disney (@Disney) October 31, 2021

Back in October, Omri Katz, who starred in the original movie as Max, revealed in an interview that he hasn't been invited back to the Disney+ sequel, and with this hefty list of names likely to fill out the main cast, it seems unlikely that he will be joining at this late stage. This means that only the three witchy leads and Doug Jones will be returning, with all new characters making up the rest of the mostly young cast.

While there is little known about the movie's plot, which seems to be a given these days, the return of Doug Jones, presumably as Billy Butcherson and not a new character, does beg the question of why Disney have decided to bring a whole new "human" cast into the sequel and not the legacy characters as has been seen with many belated sequels recently. There have been some theories that the sequel could be set soon after events of the first movie, which would rule out Katz, Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw on account of them now being too old for the parts, but if there is a time jump, which seems most likely, it would have been nice to see some familiar faces returning to battle the Sandersons again.

While it may be a bit of a disappointment to some Hocus Pocus fans that they will not be seeing a complete reunion on the movie, the addition of Doug Jones will be enough to soften that particular blow.