Bette Midler has confirmed that she, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are coming back for Hocus Pocus 2. At the beginning of October, Midler revealed that the cast was talking "logistics" with the studio, before admitting that she can't "wait to fly!" However, Hocus Pocus fans were still wondering about an official confirmation. A week after that "logistics" news dropped, the original movie reopened in theaters and nearly beat out Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which just goes to show how bad people want to see Najimy, Midler, and Parker reunite.

In a new interview from over the weekend, Bette Midler was asked about Hocus Pocus 2. "They want to make a movie, they've asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes," said Midler. "I'm game, I'm totally game." The actresses previously reunited for a one-night-only virtual charity event In Search of the Sanderson Sisters, which premieres October 30th. While Hocus Pocus was not a box office success, it quickly became a cult classic by the end of the 1990s and its legend only keeps growing.

It was announced earlier this year that Adam Shankman will direct Hocus Pocus 2 for the Disney+ streaming service. Jen D'Angelo wrote the current draft of the script. When the sequel was announced, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy were not attached to star, though they all expressed interest in returning via interviews around that time. Story details are currently under wraps and it's not clear if the original stars will only have cameos, or if they will end up taking the lead in the sequel.

Bette Midler also spoke about what it was like to prepare for In Search of the Sanderson Sisters. "It was so bizarre to have been these characters 27 years ago," states Midler when discussing reuniting with Sarah Jessica Parker and Katherine Najimy. "And to put all that gear on... it was so bizarre because we fell into exactly the same relationship we had and the same style of behaving on screen that we had 27 years ago. As if we had been off for a weekend!" Midler went on to post a bunch of images on social media of the reunion and it looked like everybody was having an excellent time behind-the-scenes.

In addition to Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, In Search of the Sanderson Sisters also features appearances from Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg, and other surprise guests. If that wasn't enough, horror icon Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, is hosting the one-night-only event, which benefits the New York Restoration Project. The interview with Bette Midler was originally conducted by Entertainment Tonight Canada.