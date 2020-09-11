Ever since it was reported last year that Hocus Pocus was finally getting a sequel in development at Disney+, fans have been wondering if all three of the original Sanderson Sisters would be returning for the project. Played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, each actress has publicly noted an interest in returning for a sequel, but there hadn't been any word about Disney approaching the original stars to begin negotiations. This left some fans concerned that the sequel would be going in another direction by leaving the Sanderson Sisters out of the story.

Now, according to a new rumor reported by The DisInsider, each of the three original stars are now formally in talks with Disney to appear in Hocus Pocus 2. Per the publication, it hasn't been confirmed if any of them have officially signed on for the project, but discussions have reportedly taken place through Zoom meetings. If the rumors are true, then it's unlikely Disney will officially comment on the casting until the ink dries after signing Bette Midler, Parker, and Najimy to their respective deals. Given the interest of the actresses, however, it seems more likely than not that these discussions will turn out well.

"I think that is something that Bette, Kathy, and I are very hospitable to the idea," Parker said back in May of the potential return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. "I think now we have gotten to the point where we all have agreed publicly to the right people that 'Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea.' So we'll see what the future holds."

"Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse," Midler also said of a possible Hocus Pocus sequel last year. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred Sanderson] is, of course, one of my favorite characters. I mean she's, in the zeitgeist. I have met people - I've met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds - who say, 'Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35."

Hocus Pocus was directed by Kenny Ortega and co-written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. Its story follows a trio of witch sisters resurrected on Halloween night by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. In addition to Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the classic movie also stars Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, and Doug Jones. Although the movie fell short of box office expectations when it was first released in 1993, it has since become a cult favorite with regular viewings by fans all across the world every Halloween season.

For the Disney+ sequel, Adam Shankman will direct with Jen D'Angelo writing the screenplay. At this time, no details have yet been revealed about the plot. Production on Hocus Pocus 2 will reportedly begin in early 2021 in Los Angeles and Massachusetts. No release date has yet been set for the upcoming sequel. Given the continued popularity of the original movie every Halloween, it would seem probable that Hocus Pocus 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ during the autumn season, perhaps by the fall of 2021. In any case, let's just hope all three Sanderson Sisters finalize their deals to return for the sequel, as the importance of including them cannot be understated. This rumor was reported by The DisInsider.