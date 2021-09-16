We are still a long way off from seeing the return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, but new photos from Lincoln, Rhode Island have revealed the creation of the movie's set is well underway, with a whole village being built especially for the production. While the original Hocus Pocus shared filming between Massachusetts and Hollywood, it is believed that the entire sequel will shot in Rhode Island from October, with a casting call for extras having just been published in the area.

Took a stroll through Chase Farms in Lincoln, where they’re reportedly in the process of building the set for the filming of Hocus Pocus 2! pic.twitter.com/tQncZUTPFK — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 11, 2021

The set is being constructed at Chase Farm Park, and consists of eight one and two story buildings which will be transformed into a 1600s style village. This particular part of the set is expected to play a relatively small role in the movie, with the ten weeks of building and fabrication work being followed by just two nights of filming, which will seemingly culminate in the destruction of the set by fire.

In information taken from a town council meeting, it was disclosed that the final part of filming will contain a "controlled fire". One fire officer commented that the original plan was to burn the entire set down to the ground, but there has since been a change of plan that will see gas bars installed inside the fake houses which will then give an effect of the building burning from the inside. However, it was also acknowledged that the original plan could be reverted back to before the time comes.

The town of Lincoln have been paid a sum of $25,000 for the use to the location, and as well as the purpose built village, the movie will be making use of the Cranston Street Armory and other historic Providence buildings. "The Cranston Street Armory is very spacious, it's got very high ceilings, it's open space... Because of its height ability, it gives an opportunity for a few of those witches to fly around," commented Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film & Television Office. "Disney has paid for intensive cleanup of the facility. They've added carpets, some mold removal. They're also paying for all the utilities, so the state doesn't have to pay the utilities. It's a very net gain for the state of Rhode Island."

INBOX: Hocus Pocus 2 is officially filming in RI this fall, and they’re looking for extras! pic.twitter.com/U4DQ4iJUa3 — Sarah Doiron (@SarahDoiron31) September 8, 2021

Having previously worked with director Anne Fletcher on 27 Dresses, Feinberg felt like Rhode Island was the perfect place to film as she is already familiar with the area and how close but diverse the shooting locations are. "It's huge, it's huge," he continued. "It's very exciting and we're looking forward -- we talked with Disney about doing a big screening of the film when it's completed next Halloween, not this one. Next year, we plan to have a very big Rhode Island extravaganza premiere to share with the local folks."

The news of Hocus Pocus 2 finally going into production 28 years after the original movie came back in May, when along with official Disney statements, star Bette Midler posted on her Twitter account, saying , "Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years...But we're BACK!"

With many of the original Hocus Pocus cast returning, Halloween 2022 is going to be a wild time when the Sandersons return to cause more havoc on Disney+. This news originated at golocalprov.com