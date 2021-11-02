As Hocus Pocus 2 heads deeper into production, further little bits of information continue to trickle out of Rhode Island thanks to eagle-eyed locals who love nothing better than going for a snoop around the areas where the movie is well under way filming. Thanks to these intrepid folks, we have already had a guided tour around the 17th century village purposely built for the movie, as well as shots from some of the other locations the movie is being shot at, including a local college. In the latest piece of footage to have escaped from the set, we see filming underway in the village structure, but what is something new, is that we are given a view suggesting we will get to see the Sanderson sisters as children in the movie.

You can see the first video here. A second look is also available on TikTok here.

In the original Hocus Pocus, we were granted a look at the Sandersons in their original time, in a small village being banished into the darkness, seemingly for eternity. The new village built in Rhode Island appears to be a representation of the same village, which would fit in with the new footage showing the Sandersons in a much younger capacity. Of course, the origin of the witches' power is something that was never delved into in the first movie, so perhaps this is where the second film will add something new to the story, but providing a glimpse into the lives of the three children before they became the feared magical trio.

One thing that has been well noted, is that the village is being used to stage huge pyrotechnic stunt, that will appear to see the buildings burning down. While it originally seemed likely that this would be similar to the opening of Hocus Pocus, the younger versions of the Sanderson sisters could suggest that we are going to see villagers going after the girls' mother as there is nothing to suggest that the witches didn't inherit their powers from past generations. Again, it would certainly help to differentiate the sequel from its predecessor, which by the recent updated synopsis, seems to just be a carbon copy of the 1993 story.

According to the synopsis, "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."

While we have yet to see any of the original cast members begin filming, it looks like they are not too far from getting back into character as Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday shared a post on Instagram showing the small reading library she is taking with her to the set to keep her occupied during filming. She wrote, "Packing for my next onset experience. Books are the best companions when waiting to fly. I know from experience. One old. Working One new. Afterparties One arriving soon. Very Cold People. I think between me, @bettemidler and @kathynajimy there is going to be a very active lending library. X, SJ." It won't be long before we see the Sanderson Sisters return on Disney+.