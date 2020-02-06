We learned last year, after much discussion and various iterations, that Hocus Pocus 2 is finally happening. While details about the project remain somewhat scarce, original star Thora Birch is down to reprise her role as Dani, should the opportunity arise. That would largely depend on the story, but with what little we know about the sequel, it seems likely there would be a place for her.

Thora Birch has continued working in Hollywood since her turn in Hocus Pocus. Birch is 37-years-old now and, while she doesn't know where things will ultimately land with the sequel, the actress admits that she knows a little bit about some of the stories that have been kicked around over the years. Whatever the case may be, she's excited about it. Here's what Birch had to say.

"I'm excited for it. They've been talking about this reboot for five years. I'm excited to see what it all looks like. I know a little bit about a couple of ideas for stories, but I don't know where it's all going to fall at the end of the day."

Dani was the sister of Max, played by Omri Katz in the movie. While plot details remain under wraps, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimay are set to reprise their roles as the trio of witches fans will be familiar with, the Sanderson Sisters. Speaking further, when asked if she would be willing to return for the /tag/disney-plus/Disney+ sequel, Thora Birch explained she's all for it, assuming the story is right.

"If they would have me. depending on [the storyline]. I'm sure Dani's not going to be selling crack in an alley anywhere, so I'm pretty open minded."

Hocus Pocus, released in 1993, wasn't what one might call an instant success. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the Halloween favorite wasn't embraced critically in its day and grossed just $39 million worldwide, which was far from a financial hit. Be that as it may, the movie has gone on to find a sizable audience over the years and has become something of a 90s Disney favorite, as well as a cult classic of sorts. It remains a staple on cable during the Halloween season to this day.

What we know for sure is that Jen D'Angelo (Workaholics) has been hired to pen the series, which is being developed for the Disney+ streaming service. It had previously been indicated that Disney was looking to do a made-for-TV remake, but that didn't sit well with fans. With nostalgia working quite well for the studio, and considering they need high-profile content for Disney+, they opted to shift strategies. There is no word on how soon production could begin, nor has a release date been set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Hollywood Life.