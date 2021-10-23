As one of the long awaited and much belated sequels currently in production at the moment, Hocus Pocus 2 is quite high on the anticipation list for many fans of the original 90s spooky comedy which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, three witches resurrected by a group of children at Halloween. It was certainly a good sign them all three "witches" confirmed that they would be reprising their roles in the movie, but other than that there has been little word on whether any of the other stars from Hocus Pocus will be making a return battle the Sandersons this time around, and it seems that one of those actors, Vinessa Shaw, is as much in the dark as anyone else about it.

"I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly. Sorry," Vinessa Shaw told ComicBook.com. "That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn't really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it ... So I hope the second one is just as cool."

While the plot of the new movie is pretty sketchy at the moment, without Shaw and her other young co-stars joining the cast it would seem a good bet that we are going to get a completely new story with maybe a very loose connection to Hocus Pocus just though the inclusion of the Sandersons themselves. With many sequels and reboots going in heavy with the nostalgic throwbacks to their original properties, Hocus Pocus 2 could turn out to just be one that wants to make another film about the Sandersons and not really mention what went before. It seems though that Shaw has a lot of love for the original movie, and it is almost certain that if she does get a call from Disney that she could still appear in the movie in some capacity.

"I hate to disappoint my fans, but Halloween isn't my favorite time of year. But it is because of Hocus Pocus ... Again, I just love that people continue to love this from basically watching it as a kid with their family and then they have kids and it just becomes this multi-generational film that everyone adores," the Hocus Pocus actor admitted. "I couldn't ask for anything more because I personally grew up watching Disney movies and if I saw Hayley Mills in person, because she was in all those Disney movies back then, I think I would faint. That's the kind of imprint that a movie like Hocus Pocus or most Disney movies have on children because you're watching it so young and it becomes part of your life and your family's life. And, for me, there's no better thing than that."

Shaw is currently starring in The Blazing World, which arrives in theaters and on demand from October 15th, while Hocus Pocus 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ next year. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.