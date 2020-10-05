Disney's rerelease of Hocus Pocus nearly beat out Christopher Nolan's Tenet at the box office this weekend. The cult classic brought in $1.9 million over the weekend, which shocked analysts. Tenet was still able to secure the number one spot this weekend after bringing in an additional $4.6 million domestically. As of this writing, Nolan's latest big screen project has made just over $307 million and is on track to make a profit after a dismal roll out. Tenet will reportedly be released on Blu-ray in December.

There has been a lot of buzz about Hocus Pocus lately, with Bette Midler teasing that she, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are returning for Hocus Pocus 2. The recent release made more this past weekend than it did when it originally hit theaters ($650k). Midler recently took part in a live tweeting session of the movie and teased that she "can't wait to fly!" in a new interview, so it looks like the sequel is going to be exactly what fans have been waiting decades for.

Disney and Lucasfilm recently rereleased The Empire Strikes Back into theaters, but it was not able to get up to the amount of money that Hocus Pocus earned, though it nearly brought in $1 million. Hocus Pocus brought in $1.9 million through just over 2,500 theaters, though that number is going to shrink by around 500 this week, as Regal Theaters has announced that they will be shutting down for the foreseeable future.

Fox's The New Mutants was able to take on the third position this weekend after bringing in $1 million. The long-awaited movie has not been able to perform like the studio originally hoped, but that was to be expected in this climate. Worldwide, the movie has been able to bring in $41.9 million, which is still pretty impressive as people contemplate going to the movies again. Unhinged took the fourth box office spot with $870K.

The fifth spot this weekend went to Infidel, which was able to earn $455K. The Empire Strikes Back rerelease took the sixth spot this weekend after earning $335K. Many expected the rerelease to be a contender, but that did not end up happening. Hocus Pocus was able to cast a spell on the box office over the weekend, which bodes well for the highly anticipated sequel. Fans of the cult classic are ready to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunite on the screen. You can check out the rest of the weekend numbers below, thanks to Box Office Mojo.

Box Office

1. Tenet - $42.7 Million

2. Hocus Pocus - $1.9 Million

3. The New Mutants - $1 Million

4. Unhinged - $870K

5. Infidel - $455K

6. The Empire Strikes Back - $335K

7. Possessor Uncut - $227.5K

8. Shortcut - $210K

9. Save Yourselves - $141.6K

10. Ava - $118K