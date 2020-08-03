Fans of Hocus Pocus, and sweet treats in general, have reason to be excited. Nestle has released a new line of Toll House cookies, which have already begun arriving in stores, based on Disney's 90s Halloween classic. With the calendar rolling over to August, it seems companies are wasting no time getting into the spirit of the season. Even if they might be jumping the gun a tiny bit, what with All Hallow's Eve being nearly two months away.

Photos of the Hocus Pocus cookies recently started circulating on social media recently. Now, reports have surfaced that they are already hitting certain retailers such as Wal-Mart. Several YouTubers have even reviewed the cookies already. The cookies feature an artistic depiction of the Sanderson Sisters from the 1993 movie on the package. As for the flavor, they are oatmeal peanut butter. Per the package, they contain "chocolate morsels and candy-coated gems." Also, for those counting calories, the treats contain 90 calories each. The package also states that there are no artificial colors or flavors.

It is not uncommon for branded treats to arrive around this time of year. But it is a reminder of just how popular Hocus Pocus has become in the years since its original release. The movie, directed by Kenny Ortega, was developed as a Disney Channel original. However, it was later decided that it might fare better as a theatrical release. It performed modestly, earning $39 million. But the legacy remains strong, as it has become a cult classic of sorts for those who grew up watching it in the 90s. It became a staple on cable TV during the Halloween season.

The cast was led by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters. It centers on a teenager named Max Dennison (Omri Katz) who recently moved to Salem, Massachusetts with his family. He ends up exploring an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After writing off a story Allison tells as superstition, Max ends up freeing a coven of evil witches who used to live in the house. With the help of a magical cat, they must steal a book of spells to stop the trio from becoming immortal.

Currently, Hocus Pocus 2 is being developed for Disney+. At one point, Disney was going to do it as a remake, but that idea was abandoned along the way in favor of doing a proper sequel. It seems Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, as well as other members of the original cast, will return. No plot details have been shared at this time but Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages) was tapped to direct earlier this year. At best, we can expect to see it sometime next year. In the meantime, these cookies can help fill the void for fans. You can check out photos of the packaging from the CandyHunting Instagram.