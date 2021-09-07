While many Hocus Pocus fans are looking forward to the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, there is a whole year to wait for the expected arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, but that doesn't mean there is nothing to look forward to this year. This Halloween sees the release of not one but two different fashion ranges based on the Hocus Pocus movie - one from Disney and another collection from the Hot Topic label and they are both awesome. Take a look at the Hot Topic collection first.

Disney unveiled their Halloween shop line up last month, and along with designs based on Star Wars, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Disney Villains, there were a few Hocus Pocus surprises thrown in including reversible long-sleeve Adult T-Shirts, Backpacks, jumpers and even a pair of crocs based on the Sandersons. That is obviously on top of the usual plush toys, board game, trinkets and fancy dress costumes all available for fans to grab in the lead up to Halloween.

In addition to this we now have a newly announced collection from Hot Topic, which is somewhat more adult than the Disney range. There is a collar dress with a magic symbol print, a very Sanderson tunic top, a cat-eared Binx hoodie and an orange, purple and yellow sweatshirt that almost cries out to double as a candidate for Christmas Jumper day with its garish design of witchy artefacts. The items can all be ordered from the Hop Topic website with prices starting from $29.90.

While these collections will be welcomed by fans, it is the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 that is really on their mind, and the production is definitely moving along, although recently original director Adam Shankman released a statement as he was forced to hand directing duties on the sequel over to Anne Fletcher - best known for her work on The Proposal and 27 Dresses - and falling back into an executive producer role due to a schedule conflict.

Shankman said, "As heartbroken as I am that I won't be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn't be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people's lives with her previous work. I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights."

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh," Fletcher said when speaking about the return of the Sanderson Sisters. "We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film. I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can't wait to get started."

Hocus Pocus 2 has no set release date, but it is expected to arrive on Disney+ in time for Halloween 2022. This news arrives from ComicBook.com.