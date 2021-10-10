Fans of the 1993 Halloween movie Hocus Pocus can purchase one of the new milkshakes themed after the title. Carvel is now selling three ice cream treats, each based on the witches from the film. The products come while the project is able to be seen on Freeform throughout the month of October. The airing is a part of the channel's 31 Nights of Halloween.

Details for the Carvel shakes read, "The Sanderson Sister Shakes are served with a 31 Nights of Halloween x Hocus Pocus limited edition cup and spoon featuring one of your favorite witchy sisters, allowing you to stir Winnie, Sarah & Mary's sweet potions all October long."

Three options for the milkshakes exist. Below are the details for each item:﻿﻿﻿﻿

Sarah's Chilling Churro Shake - churro ice cream with a spooky blend of churro crunchies and cinnamon sugar

Winnie's Glorious Cake Batter Shake - cake batter ice cream blended into one glorious potion

Mary's Divine Cookies & Cream Shake - classic vanilla soft serve with cookies & cream pieces

﻿Each shake features a color that is specific to one of the three Sanderson Sisters. All of the cups have the image of the trio flying on broomsticks. A spoon with one of the character's faces on it. The spoon also matches the color of the milkshake. Whipped cream and sprinkles are at the top of the desserts. The sprinkles, along with the spoon, match the color theme of the treats.

Consumers should get the products while they can as the milkshakes are only available for a limited time. As the description talks about the treats being able to be bought all October long, November 1st is when they will become unavailable.

﻿Hocus Pocus﻿ revolves around three witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who are resurrected by a teenage boy. ﻿The title was directed by Kenny Ortega. Critical reception was mixed upon release. On Rotten Tomatoes, the title has a 39% approval rating. A critical consensus for the website states, "Harmlessly hokey yet never much more than mediocre, Hocus Pocus is a muddled family-friendly effort that fails to live up to the talents of its impressive cast." Audience reception was not particularly great either, with a B+ Cinemascore. Although it was not a critical or box office hit initially, it later became a beloved film. A generation of people born in the 80s and 90s grew up watching the motion picture. This was thanks to repeated airings on The Disney Channel and Freeform.

With the subsequent popularity, an upcoming sequel has been greenlit. Fans will not have to wait long to see the movie, as it will come out in 2022. The project will not release in theaters. It is being billed as a Disney+ original. Being on a streaming service changes the release between the two parts of the franchise. Those who saw the original in theaters might not have dreamed that they could see a new series entry at home. Midler, Parker, and Najimy are reprising their iconic roles. Directing duties will be undertaken by Anne Fletcher. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown if Omri Katz, the teenage boy of the first movie, is coming back for the sequel.

Find out more about the Hocus Pocus treats at the official website for Carvel.