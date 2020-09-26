Ahead of their rumored return in the Disney+ sequel, the cast of Hocus Pocus will reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween fundraising gala. Every year, Midler has been hosting a costume gala to help raise funds for those in need. Due to safety concerns, the gala will be held virtually this year, and this year's event will bring together all three of the original Hocus Pocus stars - Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Scheduled for Oct. 30, full details on the reunion are still being kept under wraps, but the event is labeled as In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.

Hocus Pocus was directed by Kenny Ortega and written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. It stars Bette Midler, Shara Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters, a trio of witches resurrected in modern Salem on Halloween night. In the years since its release, the movie has grown a large and devoted cult following, and fans revisit the movie at least once every Halloween holiday season. Freeform will also be airing Hocus Pocus repeatedly this year for its 31 Days of Halloween schedule, which includes multiple airings on Oct. 31.

Given its continued parody, rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel have persisted for years. It was finally made official last year when Hocus Pocus 2 was announced as a Disney+ exclusive. Workaholics writer Jen D'Angelo will pen the script and The Pacifier helmer Adam Shankman is on board to direct. Plot details are still under lock and key at Disney, and it's unclear if any original actors will be returning. If the movie features the Sanderson Sisters, then it's vital to get the original stars on board, as recasting the classic roles would be detrimental to the anticipated followup. It's also possible the sequel could introduce new antagonists, leaving the Sandersons out of the story entirely.

Fortunately, it seems more likely than not that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will all be returning as the Sanderson Sisters, even if the news hasn't yet been made official. All three publicly expressed their interest in returning for the sequel when it was announced, but as of yet, the actresses have not officially signed on. According to the rumor mill earlier this month, the three have begun formal talks with Disney about appearing in the upcoming sequel, but this has not been confirmed. It seems likely the trio will address the sequel in some way during the Hocus Pocus reunion.

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover will take place on Friday, October 30. Tickets to attend the virtual event cost $10 USD, and they're on sale now. Hocus Pocus-themed merchandise is also available for pre-order. Proceeds from the online event will be donated to the New York Restoration Project. Founded by Midler in 1995, the non-profit has worked for years to revitalize parks in disadvantaged New York neighborhoods. You can purchase tickets and find out more information at the official website for the New York Restoration Project.