Ahead of this week's special reunion, original Hocus Pocus actor Doug Jones is back in the costume and makeup as the undead Billy Butcherson. On Oct. 30, Bette Midler will host a Hocus Pocus cast reunion, bringing along her fellow Sanderson sisters Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The event had also been promising other special guests to appear for the reunion, and taking to social media, Jones revealed that he will be a part of the festivities by posting a video of himself dressed up as Billy.

THIS FRIDAY 10/30

8pm New York Time!

LIVE one-time showing only!

Join us from HOCUS POCUS as we reunite with @BetteMidler & MANY others to benefit @NYRP with "In Search Of The Sanderson Sisters".

$10 Tickets & Infoat: https://t.co/lysQqntnw4 .

Make-up by my dear @TonyatAlterianpic.twitter.com/ni7X9J52Ha — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) October 28, 2020

"Didn't expect to see me in this makeup again, did you?" Doug Jones says in the clip, joined by his original makeup artist Tony Gardner. Jones also mentions the Hocus Pocus reunion event and tells viewers that tickets are now on sale.

The event is officially called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. Previously, Midler teased the reunion of the Sanderson siblings by posting a photo of herself alongside Parker and Najimy with all three in their witch outfits. Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark is hosting the event, and some of the other many guest stars announced to appear include Jamie Lee Curtis, Meryl Streep, John Stamos, Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson. "Surprise" guests are also teased, meaning we could be seeing several other Hocus Pocus stars.

This will truly be a one-time-only event, and your only chance to see it will be to tune in live. It is scheduled to begin streaming on the evening of Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. EDT. You cannot pause or rewind the video, so if you're going to be late, you'll be missing out. There are also no plans for the reunion to later be uploaded to released online or elsewhere in the future, so there will be no alternative ways to watch it after Friday. The broadcast will be streamed worldwide and will offer closed captions in English.

Still, if you are unable to check out the virtual reunion, that doesn't mean you won't be seeing the Sanderson sisters back together again. Midler has recently confirmed that all three witches will be coming back for Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, reprising their roles from the original movie. As of now, only Midler, Parker, and Najimy have been reportedly added to the cast, so it's still unclear if Jones or any other fan favorites will also be returning. Adam Shankman directs the sequel using a screenplay written by Jen D'Angelo. A release date hasn't yet been announced for the new movie.

Proceeds from Midler's Hocus Pocus reunion for this Friday will directly benefit the New York Restoration Project (NYRP). Founded by Midler in 1995, the nonprofit has been working to restore community parks in need of attention throughout New York City. Tickets will cost $10, which seems very affordable given the exclusivity of the event. Merchandise is also being sold at the website. You can purchase your ticket now for In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover at the official website for the New York Restoration Project.