90s Disney fans rejoice: We're getting a 25th anniversary steelbook edition of Hocus Pocus. The steelbook will be available exclusively at Best Buy next month. The design borrows from the spell book featured in the movie and looks pretty fantastic. If you're a fan of the movie, it's hard to imagine having a better looking version of the flick to put on your shelf. The retailer hasn't released full details on what will be included with the release, but it looks like this will be a single-disc edition. It's unclear at the present time if the steelbook will come with a digital copy of the movie as well, though, that's become common practice these days.

The Hocus Pocus steelbook retails for $29.99. It's not clear as of right now what, if any, new special features will be included with the release. It looks like Best Buy has the biggest draw with its fancy packaging, which should still be enough to justify picking the movie up on Blu-ray, especially if you're still one of those who is clinging onto your probably worn out VHS copy.

It's a pretty good time to be a fan of Hocus Pocus. Not only is Best Buy giving us this steelbook, but it was announced in May that Freeform will be including a 25th anniversary extravaganza for the movie as part of its 31 Nights of Halloween lineup. A sequel novel to the movie was also released over the summer, which focuses on Max and Allison's teenage daughter 25 years after the events of the first movie. There are also plans for a TV remake, but that hasn't been met with quite as much excitement. Fans, and Bette Midler, would much rather see Hocus Pocus 2 finally happen instead, which had been discussed for some time but the idea was apparently shelved in favor of a remake. For now at least, the sequel doesn't seem to be in the cards.

In Disney's Hocus Pocus, Academy Award nominee Bette Midler (For The Boys) stars with Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) and Kathy Najimy (The Wedding Planner) as three wild witches who return from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos. After they're conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first they must outwit three feisty kids determined to foil their scheme.

The movie wasn't a massive hit upon its release in 1993, grossing just shy of $40 million at the box office. But it has since gone on to become something of a cult hit for those who grew up with it. The Hocus Pocus steelbook will be released on September 4 and Best Buy is taking pre-orders for the release right now. You can check out the artwork for yourself below and, if you want to get in on the pre-order action, head on over to Best Buy.