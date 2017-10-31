Fans have waited patiently for Hocus Pocus 2, only to discover that Disney is giving them a TV reboot instead. The original cast, which includes Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy were all excited to return. But we're getting a brand new cast instead. While Hocusheads were upset over this announcement, it perhaps riled no one up quite like it did Midler. She hates the idea of a TV remake, and thinks it's going to be 'cheap'.

At this rate, it's highly unlikely that Bette Midler will devote anytime to the project, and a cameo appearance sounds completely out of the cards, with the Hocus Pocus redo coming to the Disney Channel sometime next year, perhaps just in time for the fall Halloween season.

Bette Midler has serious doubts about this new iteration of her comedy cult classic. Speaking with People Magazine, she offered this thoughts on the poorly conceived remake.

"I know it's cheap. It's going to be cheap!"

Bette Midler was speaking Monday at the New York Restoration Project's Hulaween party, where the iconic entertainer serves as host. Midler was asked about her character, the lead witch Winifred Sanderson. The idea of someone else playing Winifred made Midler wince in pain.

"I'm not sure what they're going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don't know who they're going to find to play that."

Disney is not bringing back original director Kenny Ortega, who whipped up a certain kind of magic in the 1993 original. Even though he knows how to get the performances this Halloween comedy needs. Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker aren't involved with the project at all, either, even though they had earlier expressed their interest at returning for a true sequel. Midler had three simple words when asked if her and her on-screen sisters would participate in any way.

"No, no, no!"

Even when faced with a big bag of money, Midler insists she wouldn't give into the temptation. There is no way any of the original cast or crew want to be involved. Except perhaps the dolly grip. People caught up with Midler at the New York Restoration Project which helps make the city greener and more sustainable. Bette Midler is currently starring in Hello, Dolly on Broadway.