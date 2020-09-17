A new Harry Potter video game has finally been revealed in the form of Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world game has been rumored for a long time and now, after much anticipation and speculation, Warner Bros. has pulled back the curtain by dropping the game's first trailer. As we can see, it puts fans in the shoes of a student at the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry back in the 1800s, long before the era explored in the books and movies. The game will be coming to both current and next-gen consoles next year.

The video game trailer opens with a sprawling view of Hogwarts in the late 1800s with some voiceover to set things up. The footage then proceeds to take us on a tour of the school during years gone by, showcasing a bit of the gameplay and what the experience will feel like. There is a remarkable amount of detail that truly captures the vibe of the movies. David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games, had this to say.

"Hogwarts Legacy gives players control over their own experience with RPG gameplay unlike anything else in the Wizarding World, which will continue to build fan appeal in the Portkey Games label,' he said. 'Avalanche has brought to life this rich and deep world, full of action-packed magic, as well as a detailed, mysterious story to engage fans and gamers alike."

In Hogwarts Legacy, your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. This student has received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts and discovers that they are no ordinary student. This aspiring wizard possesses an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide to protect this secret for good or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. John Blackburn, Studio General Manager of developer Avalanche, had this to say.

"It's such an honour to work on such an amazing franchise and the team is dedicated to delivering an authentic Wizarding World experience that both Harry Potter and RPG fans will enjoy. Hogwarts Legacy is so special because it allows players to immerse themselves in a new narrative that is filled with complex characters, and, of course, magic."

Supposed footage from the video game leaked online way back in 2018. Ever since then, fans have been eager to know more. The timing is interesting though. On the one hand, it will be arriving shortly after the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hit the market. But it also comes at a time when Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has been mired in controversy over her comments regarding the trans community.

Harry Potter is one of the most successful franchises of all time. The Fantastic Beasts spin-off movies are still going strong, with Fantasitc Beasts 3 expected to arrive next year. Hogwarts Legac arrives for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles and PC sometime in 2021 from Warner Bros. Games. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.