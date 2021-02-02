Six people have been arrested after altering the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles to read "Hollyboob" in an apparent attempt to raise awareness for breast cancer. According to reports, the group used large tarps to replace the 'W' and the 'D' in Hollywood with 'B's. Police say the culprits "didn't commit any permanent damage," so they won't be charged with vandalism, but the LAPD was still unamused by the stunt.

"A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign," Captain Steve Lurie posted to Twitter after the incident. "Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals."

Per NBC, the Hollywood sign vandals were caught in the act when an LAPD helicopter crew was called to the scene at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday. They directed officers on the ground to the suspects before they could leave the area, and they were arrested on suspicion of trespassing. They then reportedly told police that the motive for the prank was to increase breast cancer awareness. The six suspects, described as five males and one female, were issued citations and released on their own recognizance. Their names were not released.

Maybe the police in Los Angeles aren't thrilled about the Hollywood sign prank, but people on the internet are unsurprisingly loving it. On Twitter, Vsauce posted that Hollyboob was "Happening right now" with images of the sign, and it wasn't very long at all before the post went viral. Many are saying that this is good news while others are very entertained by the stunt, finding great amusement in the whole situation.

"Someone turned the Hollywood sign into a "Hollyboob" sign... I love 2021 already," states another tweet.

Most everyone else seems to be loving every bit of the prank. Another tweet reads, "just couldn't be more delighted that someone made the hollywood sign say HOLLYBOOB on my birthday. fantastic. what a gift."

"There's some Hollywood executive who's currently writing the script for a movie about Hollyboob and in like a week we're gonna have a full cast list, a release date, and about 5 trailers," another theorizes.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of Bojack Horseman fans feeling a bit disappointed that the sign wasn't altered to say "Hollywoo," which would have been easier to pull off while serving as a reference to the hit Netflix series. One fan of the show tweeted, "I still can't believe those folks didn't turn the Hollywood sign into Hollywoo, a la Bojack Horseman, and make life imitate art But Hollyboob... with all that plastic surgery? Isn't it ironic?"

The Hollywood sign is somewhat of a popular target for vandals, as this is far from the first time the landmark has been altered for the sake of a prank. In 1987, Caltech students changed the sign to read "Caltech" as a senior prank. In 1976, it was altered to say "Hollyweed" after the state decriminalized cannabis, and when California later legalized recreational cannabis, it was made to say "Hollyweed" again in 2017. For reasons unknown, someone once made the sign say "Jollygood" in 1993, months after Ross Perot supporters altered the sign to read "Perotwood." This information comes to us from NBC News.