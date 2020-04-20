Netflix has revealed a new trailer for Hollywood. This is the latest from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and is one of the big projects the filmmaker set up as part of his rich deal that was set up with the streaming service back in 2018. Murphy's latest miniseries will be taking a look at showbusiness after World War II, and it looks to be a sprawling, deep-dive into that world. But it's not all going to be glitz and glamour, that much is certain.

The trailer kicks off by showing us a rather unconventional gas station that looks very much of that time period, but one where guests can get a little something extra to go along with their refueling. We then get to the heart of the matter, which sees a small group of hopefuls making a movie about Hollywood, hoping to change the way the business works. There are seedy deals, controversy and a whole bunch of people dreaming big. Overall, the show looks luxurious and surprisingly large in scope, but very much on-brand for Ryan Murphy.

Hollywood centers on a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II showbusiness as they try to make their dreams come true, no matter what the cost. Each character offers a different glimpse behind the curtain of Hollywood's golden age. The series highlights the unfair systems and biases, spanning race, gender and sexuality that continue in the business to this day. Ryan Murphy co-created the series alongside Ian Brennan. The two have collaborated frequently in the past on shows such as Glee and Scream Queens.

The show comes with an impressive ensemble. The cast includes David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick and Maude Apatow as Henrietta. Both Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan serve as executive producers, alongside Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock. In addition to her duties as producer, Mock also serves as a writer and director on the series.

Netflix managed to lock down Ryan Murphy in February 2018 in a landmark five-year deal that proved to be massive in scope. The deal was said to be worth $300 million, setting a new high-bar for what an A-list creative is worth in the modern era, where exclusive content is king. Under the deal, Murphy previously produced The Politician, which debuted on the service earlier this year. Also in the works is Ratched, a series that will serve as a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Sarah Paulson is on board to play Nurse Ratched. Hollywood is set to debut on May 1 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.