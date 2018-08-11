The first photograph of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as Holmes & Watson has just been unveiled and it looks like a very polite version of Step Brothers. The upcoming comedy-mystery features Ferrell and Reilly taking on the iconic roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, which is sure to gain some huge laughs. Just looking at the first image of the seemingly unstoppable comedic duo is enough to get one excited for the release of the film at the end of the year.

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are back at it with Holmes and Watson, but this time, they don't have Adam McKay with them like they did on Step Brothers and Talladega Nights. Instead, they're working with Etan Cohen, whose screenplay credits include Idiocracy, Tropic Thunder, and Get Hard. Cohen has been attached to the film since 2008, which is when it was officially announced. However, at that time, Ferrell was going to be in the Watson role while Sacha Baron Cohen was to take the Holmes role.

After the 2008 announcement of Holmes and Watson, there wasn't much news about the project. It wasn't until 2016 that it was announced that Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly were taking on the reconfigured roles after the exit of Sacha Baron Cohen. The script by Etan Cohen is reportedly the same one that he wrote for Columbia Pictures back in 2008. Filming started at the end of 2016 and went into early 2017, with some scenes shot at Hampton Court Palace in central London.

In addition to Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, Holmes and Watson also stars Lauren Lapkus as Millie, who Holmes is obsessed with. Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, Rebecca Hall, Ralph Fiennes, and Hugh Laurie also star in the comedy-mystery. While many fans have been holding out for a Step Brothers sequel, this may be the closest that we get, since that project doesn't seem to be happening. However, the chemistry of Reilly and Ferrell will certainly cook up something magical for fans of the duo. As for moviegoers who are not fans of Reilly and Ferrell's past work, this more than likely won't be a film for them to check out.

Holmes and Watson was originally supposed to hit theaters in August of this year, but it was later pushed back until November and then again until December. The movie will now officially hit theaters on December 21st, where it will battle at the box office with James Wan's Aquaman. However, there more than likely won't be much of a battle. Aquaman has also been pushed back several times over the past few year and DC fans are really looking forward to seeing Arthur Curry's standalone movie finally hit the big screen. You can check out the first look image of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as Holmes and Watson below, provided by Entertaiment Weekly.