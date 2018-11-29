Macaulay Culkin has revealed that he'll watch Home Alone with new girlfriends. The actor also stated that he never watches Home Alone 2, though he didn't go into why. He did mention that having to be up at 4AM on the set was not a whole lot of fun at ten-years old. Culkin has been more welcoming to the spotlight over the last few years, going out and promoting his Bunny Ears brand and getting into some independent wrestling matches as well.

When asked about ever going back and watching Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin said that he does watch it every once in a while, but mainly for new girlfriends. Culkin seemed to be joking around at first, and then revealed that he has actually done it before. He explains.

"You got like a new girlfriend, and you're flipping through the channels and there's Home Alone and she's like, You wanna watch it? And I'm like, You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin don't you?"

As for watching the movie with a new girlfriend, Culkin said, "I have indulged that," noting that he basically mutters his lines under his breath. Overall, it doesn't sound like the most pleasant experience for the actor.

Macaulay Culkin revealed all of this information while chatting with Jimmy Fallon, but that wasn't what he was on the show to talk about. Instead, Culkin was on to promote his Bunny Ears brand by holding a contest to pick his new middle name, which he will legally change after a winner is chosen on Christmas Eve. Currently, Culkin has it narrowed down to the top five and they're some pretty interesting choices. Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Keiran, TheMcribIsBack, and Publicity Stunt are the choices, and the actor says that he is really doing this.

Publicity Stunt was suggested by Macaulay Culkin's current girlfriend and probably the best, though Jimmy Fallon voted for Macaulay Culkin, so it would make his full name out to be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. The actor has become a master at promoting the Bunny Ears brand and whatever project he's working on, often going to pretty bizarre lengths to do so. However, talking about Home Alone and a weird Netflix and chill moment is definitely one of his best so far.

If you're interested in voting for Macaulay Culkin's new name, you can head over to the Bunny Ears site. Voting will close and a winner will be announced on December 24th. As for whether or not he'll legally go through with this current publicity stunt, that remains unclear. For the time being, Culkin is going for it and he is having a great time doing so. You can watch the video of Culkin talking about watching Home Alone along with his new middle name choices below, thanks to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's YouTube channel.