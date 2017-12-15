The 1990 blockbuster Home Alone has become a classic Christmas movie over the years, while Home Alone 2 is just classically bad. Because Christmas is around the corner, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is making his annual return to our (computer) screens. But this year, the 37-year-old is in the news for a slightly different reason: helping Santa Claus win a wrestling match using some of his tactics from the beloved holiday movie. The video reveals a big crowd clearly excited to see the real-life Kevin McCallister get into some mischief again.

Bar Wrestling held their Christmas Special earlier this week and Macaulay Culkin showed up wearing a Rowdy Roddy Piper shirt and bunny ears. During the fight, Culkin emptied a bucket full of balls into the ring which caused the wrestlers to trip in a moment that was captured on video by Pro Wrestling Sheet. The actor used this tactic once before to trip up Harry and Marv with Hot Wheels cars in Home Alone 26 years ago. Macaulay Culkin eventually made his way into the ring where he got into a fight with Swoggle, aka, Hornswoggle, formerly of the WWE. He eventually ended the match with his Home Alone finishing move from the top rope to earn the win and cheers from the crowd, chanting, "home alone! Home alone!"

Macaulay Culkin is no stranger to wrestling. He once appeared on a 2009 episode of WWE Raw where Hornswoggle used some of Culkin's Home Alone tactics to win a match against Chavo Guerrero. Guerrero was defeated by the classic Home Alone gag of rigging a swinging paint can to hit him upon opening a door. Culkin appeared in the doorway and said, "That's not funny," but it really was and the crowd got a kick out of seeing the real-life Kevin McCallister in the ring.

Macaulay Culkin retired from acting at the age of 14 and has continued to stay out of the public eye. Pictures of the former star have brought up rumors of heavy drug use, but Culkin has denied any of it and reports say that he's a grounded adult with a child-like sense of humor. He's lived in France where he was able to walk around as much as he wants and currently resides in New York City where he often throws themed parties. Many assume that since he doesn't talk to the press that he's always grumpy or angry. One look at the wrestling video proves all of that wrong and reveals a man who likes to keep out of the public eye.

It's almost Christmas and people all over the world are watching Home Alone, so it's pretty cool to see Macaulay Culkin out in public having a good time and referencing his past. One would imagine that it gets pretty old hearing the same movie quotes recited to you daily from 26 years ago when you were a child. Anyway, you can check out the awesome video of Macaulay Culkin using his Home Alone moves in a wrestling match below, courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet's YouTube page.