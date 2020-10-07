Macaulay Culkin shared his awesome Home Alone mask on social media today. The mask in question is from the iconic scene where young Kevin McCallister makes his open-mouthed scream with his hands on his face. "Just staying COVID-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids," he said in the photo's caption. To add to the Home Alone franchise nostalgia, Culkin posed in front of a LEGO version of the Empire State Building.

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.



Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

Macaulay Culkin didn't specify where he bought his Home Alone mask, but similar ones are around the usual places at the moment and they are all likely unofficial. Culkin is not the only celebrity to tap into some nostalgia to promote masks. Debbie Turner, who played Marta von Trapp in 1965's Sound of Music, created her own line of masks, which are called "Made From Drapes." The mask designs are pretty much identical to the curtains that Julie Andrews' character, Maria, turned into outfits for the von Trapp kids on the big screen.

While Macaulay Culkin is perfectly aware of how funny his Home Alone mask is, he is also promoting mask wearing, which he believes is an important cause. The star has embraced his Home Alone fame in recent years, even going as far as to reprise the role of Kevin McCallister for a Google Home commercial. Back in August, the actor turned 40-years old, which blew a lot of people's minds. "Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome," he tweeted. He later added, "It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job."

Disney has announced that they are moving forward with a Home Alone remake for their Disney+ streaming service. Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates is set to take on the role of Kevin McCallister this time around, which has caused a stir on social media. Culkin weighed in on the news with a funny image of himself eating take out while surfing the web. "This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," he captioned the photo as he tried his best to look older and a bit disheveled.

Macaulay Culkin is set to star in American Horror Story season 10, which is expected to go back into production this month. "Looks like American Horror Story season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew," showrunner Ryan Murphy recently said. Series regular Sarah Paulson was recently asked about what this season will be about. Specifically, she was asked about aliens. "It's possible," the actress said before adding, "I plead the Fifth... everyone's gonna think that's me confirming it! I just think it's possible, how about that? I think that is... possible... I'm gonna get in so much trouble!" We'll have to wait for an alien confirmation, but you can check out the Home Alone mask above, thanks to Macaulay Culkin's Twitter account.