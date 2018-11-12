It's the most wonderful time of the year. Especially if you're a fan of Home Alone. 20th Century Fox has revealed a huge lineup of new merchandise inspired by the holiday classic that will be hitting shelves at various retailers, both online and in physical locations, this holiday season. Be it for fans of toys, apparel, collectibles or board games, Fox covered all of the bases this year.

First up is a new board game from Big G Creative, simply titled Home Alone Game. The game will be available exclusively at Target. Players can choose to try and team up with the Wet Bandits to try and loot the McAllister's house, or to be Kevin and attempt to stop them. Also available exclusively in Target stores will be three items from Funko, including a Kevin Pop! Figure and beanie bundle, which retails for $24.99. Target will also have Home Alone Socks for $6.00 and a Home Alone fleece blanket for $19.99, depicting Kevin's battle plan for the Wet Bandits.

Another item of note comes from NECA, which is a bobblehead for the character of Gus Polinski, played by the late, great John Candy. This is significant because Candy has rarely had his likeness featured on a toy before. There is a rare Spaceballs set with Barf and Lone Starr, for example, but it's certainly not common. The figure will be made available from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and retails for $29.99.

For those looking for something else to wear, Fox has cooked up some Little Nero's delivery driver apparel. Items include a Little Nero's Pizza Satin Jacket which drops soon at Chalk-Line.com and goes for $130. There's also a Little Nero's Pizza Hat for $35.00 on their site. ThinkGeek will have a Little Nero's tee for $19.99 and a Little Nero's Hoodie for $49.99. Other items include a Home Alone Christmas sweater from FYE for $49.99, a Kevin's battle plan tee for $19.99 at GameStop, a "Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal" shirt at Hot Topic for $28.90 and a different Filthy Animal T-Shirt from BoxLunch for $28.90. Last, but certainly not least, fans can experience the Christopher Columbus classic in a new way with Home Alone: The Classic Illustrated Storybook, which retails $18.95.

Macaulay Culkin created a truly iconic character with Kevin McAllister and that helped Home Alone become a Christmas classic for the ages. It also spawned a very successful franchise, as the three movies have grossed a combined $914 million at the global box office. With Disney on their way to completing their merger With Fox by early next year, who knows what will happen. Maybe they will try their hands at a reboot? For now, these new items will have to do. Be sure to check out images of all the new Home Alone merch from Fox below.