Home Alone is America's number one Christmas movie this year. The antics of Kevin McCallister have been entertaining families during the holidays for 30 years now, and its popularity is not waning in the slightest. Families that grew up with the hit holiday classic have been sharing it to new generations, which should not be surprising as people are always looking for new holiday traditions.

Today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day, which is a day for everyone to go ahead and binge watch all of their favorite holiday movies. According to a recent statewide poll, Home Alone is the most popular movie to throw into those binges. Out of the 50 states, Home Alone was the most popular in 15 states overall. The movie hit theaters in November 1990 and quickly became a box office success, going on to earn $476.7 million globally. It was the highest grossing comedy of all time until The Hangover 2 came out in 2011.

2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas is the second-most popular Christmas movie in America this year. The movie wasn't exactly a hit with critics when it arrived in theaters, but it has since become a holiday classic. The Polar Express is at number three this year. The computer animated classic ushered in a new way to digitally make movies and was listed in the 2006 Guinness World Records as the first all-digital capture movie.

2018's Christmas Chronicles is at number 4 of America's favorite Christmas movies. People loved seeing Kurt Russell as Santa Claus and were very happy to see him return in this year's Christmas Chronicles 2, which is now streaming on Netflix, along with the first installment. At number 5 is Elf. The family comedy was directed by Jon Favreau and stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf. It quickly gained cult status when it was released in 2003, and is always at the top of many Christmas movie lists.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is at number 6 in the most popular Christmas movies. The Tim Burton stop-motion classic hit theaters in 1993, where it was a sleeper hit with audiences. However, it didn't take long for it to become a holiday classic, which even gets revisited on Halloween. At number 7 is the controversial Die Hard. Many have argued for years whether or it is a true Christmas movie, but director John McTiernan recently said that it has definitely become one over the years.

The Santa Clause, Love Actually, and The Princess Switch take up the 8th,9th, and 10th spots, respectively in America's favorite Christmas movies. While there are a lot of classics mentioned above, there are more than a few that are missing too. A Wonderful Life, Scrooged, Gremlins, and A Christmas Story are just a few that could have made this top ten list from National Today. You can see the top ten list below.

Top Ten Christmas Movies

1. Home Alone

2. How The Grinch Stole Christmas

3. The Polar Express

4. Christmas Chronicles

5. Elf

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas

7. Die Hard

8. The Santa Clause

9. Love Actually

10. The Princess Switch