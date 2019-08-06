It always seemed inevitable, but now it has been confirmed; Home Alone is getting the reboot treatment. This is just one of several properties that Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed will be "reimagined" for the studio's upcoming streaming service, Disney+. Other titles mentioned include Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper By the Dozen. While a couple of these titles had been buzzed about for the service, Home Alone had yet to be confirmed and, naturally, people are going to have strong feelings about this one.

The reveal came during Disney's recent investor call. While speaking on the call, Bob Iger name-dropped the previously mentioned titles that will be making the jump to Disney+, in some form or another. Sadly, for the time being, precious few details are available. The studio has various shows and movies in the works for the upcoming streaming service, so any of these properties could go either way. In the case of Home Alone specifically, it seems far more sensible to go the movie route, as expanding that concept into a TV show may stretch things a bit thin.

Many of the properties Disney is making use of came as part of the massive, $71 billion merger with Fox, which closed earlier this year. Home Alone was one of the more successful franchises not related to the world of Marvel Comics Disney inherited as part of the deal. To date, the three theatrically-released entries in the franchise have earned $914 million worldwide. The first two centered on a boy named Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is separated from his family and ends up having to outsmart a couple of criminals known as the Wet Bandits.

The other titles Bob Iger mentioned have also proved themselves to be financially viable. Night at the Museum, across three entries, earned $1.35 billion at the box office. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which is based on the popular book series of the same name, has earned $265 million with its four movie adaptations. That may not sound like a lot, but given the modest budgets, they've been profitable. Steve Martin led two Cheaper by the Dozen movies in the early 2000s, both of which grossed more than $100 million.

All of this to say, each of these titles, for various reasons, makes sense for Disney+, which will need to attract subscribers to compete with the likes of Netflix. However, Home Alone is certainly the most flashy title here and the one that drums up the most nostalgic feelings for 90s kids. Could Disney somehow persuade Macaulay Culkin to return? Would that even work? Will it be a full-on reboot? For now, we have far more questions than answers, but it's happening. That much is clear. Disney+ is set to launch in November. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on these projects are made available. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.