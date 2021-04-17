The Home Alone franchise has displayed enduring popularity for decades now, regularly appearing on audience lists of favorite Christmas movies. A reboot of the series has been in development for some time. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, who will be appearing in the Home Alone reboot, recently confirmed during an interview that the film is close to finishing.

"It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and got shut down and then came back around because of the pandemic. It's been very splotchy as far as trying to get it done is concerned. I think they're getting very close to finishing it. I did ADR for it recently, so that's usually one of the last steps. So, it's coming out."

The Home Alone films started in 1990 with the first and arguably most popular entry in the series, starring child star Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern, and directed by Chris Columbus. The movie followed the story of eight-year-old Kevin when he is left alone at home on Christmas.

Two dim-witted thieves, thinking the house has been vacated, plot to rob Kevin's home. When Kevin overhears their plans, he resolves to foil the plot, constructing a series of elaborate booby traps all around his house.

The simple premise of the film, with the burglars running into one booby trap after another, with dire results, led to a great deal of physical comedy, and the premise was mined for four more sequels, although with diminishing returns at the box office.

Despite the failure of Home Alone to launch a franchise, the original film is still hailed as a classic comedy, and it is understandable that Disney would try to mine the property for some of that sweet nostalgia cash with a reboot. But that is not a plan that Chris Columbus, who directed 1990's Home Alone, is on board with. In an interview last year, the filmmaker went so far as to say that a reboot would never be able to capture the magic of the original film.

"No, nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned. What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film - a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

Dan Mazer is set to direct the Home Alone reboot for Disney+, with Day and Streeter Seidel writing the script. The cast includes Archie Yates, Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper, Ally Maki, Pete Holmes, Kenan Thompson, Chris Parnell, Timothy Simons, Andy Daly, and Mikey Day. No release date has yet been announced for the upcoming film.