The Disney+ Home Alone reboot is coming along nicely, with several new cast members having now been added to the continuing adventures of parents who are so neglectful that their child has to take on fully grown adult criminals all by themselves.

It has now been confirmed that Kenan and Kel star and Saturday Night Live alumni Kenan Thompson has joined the project, along with Toy Story 4 voice actress Ally Maki and Archer and Rick and Morty star Chris Parnell.

The plot of Home Alone has previously been described as being about "a husband and wife who go to war with a young boy who has stolen something from them", so, expect much the same as all of the other movies in the franchise.

The comedic trio join previously announced cast members Archie Yates, Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper. Child actor Yates, who recently played the part of Yorki in director Taika Waititi's Academy-Award nominated Jojo Rabbit, will reportedly be playing a new character and not a version of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister in this fresh take on the beloved series. The roles of Rob Delaney, whose previous credits include the hit show Catastrophe and R-rated comic book venture Deadpool 2, and Ellie Kemper, who is known for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, are not yet known, but it is likely they will be playing the couple that Yates' heroic youngster must thwart.

The Home Alone reboot had already been cast and filming had already begun when the current circumstances brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. The movie is being directed by I Give It a Year and Dirty Grandpa's Dan Mazer. Mazer is also known for his frequent collaborations with Da Ali G Show star Sacha Baron Cohen and has writing credits on the likes of Brüno, Ali G Indahouse, and Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The cast also features This Way Up and Living With Yourself star Aisling Bea, Don't Think Twice and The Secret Life of Pets 2 actor Pete Holmes, Veep's Timothy Simons, and Mikey Day, who co-wrote the script with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Streeter Seidell. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson serve as producers.

The Home Alone reboot is not the only family-oriented property due to be revisited by the House of Mouse, with Bob Iger teasing last year that several other franchise from the Fox library will see new life on Disney+ including Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

The first Home Alone movie has become a Christmas staple for many. Introducing eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he is happy to be in charge, but when thieves try to break into his home, he tries to put up a fight. Written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, Home Alone stars Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the bumbling crooks. Since then the franchise has spawned 5 movies in total, all of diminishing quality, so here's hoping that this team of talented actors and writers can reignite this family-favorite. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.